Super League on tv: how to watch Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers v Hull FC & others

Super League round six is spread across four days this weekend, with every game televised as it happens or live streamed.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attention switches to France on Saturday, with St Helens taking on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan. Finally, there are two games on Sunday afternoon when Hull KR travel to Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors have home advantage against Salford Red Devils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's how to watch matches in Betfred Super League round six. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

The matches involving Tigers and Rhinos will be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports, with 30 minutes’ build-up and most-game reaction. The remaining four fixtures are streamed via the Sky Sports+ red button and the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service - which means they can’t be recorded. Here’s how to watch all the round six action, with kick-off times, channel details and when coverage begins.

Thursday, March 27: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Friday, March 28: Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Saturday, March 29: Catalans Dragons v St Helens (5.30pm UK), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, March 30: Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague.