Leeds club Hunslet RLFC angry after Salford Red Devils sign star player on loan

Championship side Hunslet RLFC have accused Salford Red Devils of going behind their backs in a bid to sign one of their star players.

On Thursday, both clubs announced Australian hooker Kobe Rugless has joined the Betfred Super League side on a two-week loan. But this morning, Hunslet issued a strongly-worded statement claiming Salford had approached Rugless without their permission.

The statement alleged: “Late on Wednesday, both Kobe and our Head Coach were informed by Salford that a deal had been arranged for Kobe to join them — permanently. This came as a shock to us. Salford had just experienced an outgoing transfer and required a player urgently before the midday registration deadline on Thursday.

“What made this situation even more difficult — and, frankly, frustrating — was the fact that discussions regarding our player had apparently taken place without our involvement or consent. Even more concerning, Salford’s position was that Kobe would join them without a transfer fee, as they could not afford to pay one.”

Kobe Rugless seen at South Leeds Stadium after joining Hunslet RLFC in pre-season. Picture by Phil Hodgson/Hunslet RLFC.

Rugless joined Hunslet in pre-season. The Leeds outfit, who are bottom of the second tier and fighting against relegation, say a two-week loan was agreed to give the 24-year-old, “a deserved chance to showcase his talent at the highest level, while also allowing Hunslet RLFC the opportunity to seek a fair and appropriate outcome”. And their statement added: “Should a Super League club wish to secure Kobe’s services beyond this period, we welcome a proper discussion that recognises and respects Hunslet’s role in his development.”

Rugless made 14 New South Cup appearances for Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in 2024, having previously featured in the same competition for North Sydney Bears and Newcastle Knights. His father Troy Rugless played for the then-London Crusaders in the early 1990s.

Hunslet’s full statement reads: “As a supporter-owned club, we fully understand the disappointment felt by our loyal fans following yesterday’s announcement regarding one of our valued players, Kobe Rugless, joining a Super League club on a short-term loan. Regrettably, due to the last-minute nature of this Rugby League business and the pressure of the Thursday midday deadline for Super League squad registrations, we were unable to provide the context and transparency our supporters — our greatest asset — deserve at the time of the initial statement.

Hunslet RLFC seen playing Huddersfield Giants in this year's Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“This situation has arisen from circumstances beyond our control and reflects broader issues within the governance and administration of the sport at higher levels. The challenges faced by our club are a direct consequence of decisions and dynamics that originate far above us in the Rugby League pyramid.

“Since joining Hunslet RLFC, Kobe Rugless has been outstanding — not only in his performances on the pitch (particularly since returning from a broken hand), but also in his attitude, professionalism, and commitment off the field during his rehabilitation. He has been a credit to himself and to our club.

“Late on Wednesday, both Kobe and our Head Coach were informed by Salford that a deal had been arranged for Kobe to join them — permanently. This came as a shock to us. Salford had just experienced an outgoing transfer and required a player urgently before the midday registration deadline on Thursday. What made this situation even more difficult — and, frankly, frustrating — was the fact that discussions regarding our player had apparently taken place without our involvement or consent. Even more concerning, Salford’s position was that Kobe would join them without a transfer fee, as they could not afford to pay one.

“Late into Wednesday evening, our Head Coach and members of the Football Committee spoke with Kobe, who — despite being under clear emotional pressure — remained professional, respectful, and deeply appreciative of Hunslet RLFC. For any ambitious young player, a sudden opportunity to step into the Super League is understandably exciting. But because of Kobe’s genuine affection for Hunslet, the manner in which this unfolded was clearly distressing for him as well.

Hunslet RLFC warm-up ahead of this season's home game against Bradford Bulls. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

“As a club, we were placed in an impossible situation — one that the RFL and others in authority should never allow to occur. Once again, the burden fell on a small club like ours: either block a young player’s career opportunity, or allow a contracted, highly valued player — whom we have supported, developed, and invested in — to walk to a Super League side for nothing, simply because another club finds itself in difficulty, and because the governing body permitted it to get to that point.

“After much reflection and with strong support from Kobe and his family, we agreed to a two-week loan arrangement. This gives Kobe a deserved chance to showcase his talent at the highest level, while also allowing Hunslet RLFC the opportunity to seek a fair and appropriate outcome. Should a Super League club wish to secure Kobe’s services beyond this period, we welcome a proper discussion that recognises and respects Hunslet’s role in his development.

“While we would love to see Kobe remain at Hunslet for the long-term, we believe this solution best balances his ambitions with our responsibility to protect the interests of our club and our supporters. We are proud of the environment we’ve created — one that attracts and nurtures players of Kobe’s quality — and we will continue to stand up for fairness, integrity, and the value of community-led Rugby League.”