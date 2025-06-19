Leeds-based rugby league club Hunslet sign third Hull FC youngster

By Peter Smith
Published 19th Jun 2025, 13:53 BST
Hunslet RLFC have signed teenage winger Joe Ward on loan from Hull FC.

The 19-year-old could make his debut in Sunday’s home Betfred Championship clash with Barrow Raiders. He is the third Hull youngster on loan at Hunslet, alongside outside-back Ryan Westerman and second-rower Will Kirby.

Ward’s loan is until the end of this season, but he can be recalled after two weeks. He joined Hull’s academy in 2023 and made his first team debut four months ago in a Betfred Challenge Cup tie against National Conference amateurs York Acorn.

Hunslet RLFC coach Dean Muir. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hunslet coach Dean Muir said: “He gives us a good yardage carry and he knows his way to the try line. He trains hard, is a good professional and understands our expectations and standards. We are looking forward to working with him. We know he has his own goals and it’s our job as staff to help him achieve them.”

