Leeds-based rugby league club Hunslet sign Hull FC youngster & ex-St Helens forward

Hunslet RLFC have signed two players on loan, including one with top-flight experience.

Hull FC outside-back Ryan Westerman and prop Brett Bailey, who is from Widnes Vikings, could make their debut in Sunday’s home game against Oldham. Hunslet are bottom of the Betfred Championship on points difference behind London Broncos, despite picking up their second victory of the campaign last weekend when they won 22-18 at Sheffield Eagles.

Westerman, who played for England under-18s last year, made his first-team debut for Hull against Catalans Dragons in the final game of 2024. He made his comeback from a long-term ankle injury when Hull’s reserves beat Leigh Leopards last Saturday.

Ryan Westerman on the ball for Hull FC in a pre-season game at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

His loan deal is until the end of this season, but Hull have a recall option after two weeks. “Ryan is someone we have been following closely,” Hunslet coach Dean Muir said of the 19-year-old. “We have been light in the outside backs and he is the right fit for us. He has a good yardage carry and is also a left foot kick option. He works hard and we can’t wait to get working with him.”

Widnes-born Bailey, 21, was St Helens’ reserve team player of the year in 2023 and featured on loan/dual-registration for the Vikings, Whitehaven, Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders last season. He joined Widnes from Saints last November, but has featured in their 17 only once this term.

He is on an initial one-month loan and Muir said: “Brett is a big, powerful ball carrier and adds power and go-forward to our middles. We have a very competitive group, and he knows he has to come and compete.”

Widnes coach Allan Coleman told that club’s website: “Brett is still a relatively young man and trying to stake a claim in a tough competition we’re playing in. He has got a brilliant attitude and gives his all in training. He just wanted to play and he’s going to get that chance in the Championship with Hunslet. It’ll be great to see him at that level over the next month and that’s something that excites me, to see where he’s at because we see a long-term future for Brett at this club.”