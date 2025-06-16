Leeds Rhinos academy product Jimmy Watson is helping Hunslet ARLFC pull away from relegation danger in amateur rugby league’s National Conference Premier Division.

Weakened by the departure of several key players, including Craig and Jack McShane to Dewsbury Rams, the reigning champions struggled at the start of the season, but are now out of the drop zone after extending their winning run to five games.

They have been boosted by a dual-registration agreement with Betfred Championship neighbours Hunslet RLFC and Watson made his second appearance as part of that deal as visitors Rochdale Mayfield were beaten 32-12.

The 33-year-old came through Rhinos’ youth ranks and is in his 12th season as a Hunslet RLFC player.

Jimmy Watson seen in pre-season action for Hunslet RLFC against Leeds Rhinos in 2023. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

Since the club was reformed in 1973, he is second on the Parksiders’ list of appearances and tries.

With Watson playing at centre, the Amateurs recorded tries by George Rayner, Michael Waite, Josh McLelland, Harry Shackleton and Oliver Whitehead. Jordan Gale converted all five and added a penalty goal.

Stanningley’s four-game winning run in Division One ended when they were beaten 24-16 by leaders Ince Rose Bridge. Alex Ryan, Jeremy Wiscombe and Jack Sykes scored Stanningley’s tries, with Adam Butterill improving the final two.

Jordan Gale booted six goals for resurgent Hunslet ARLFC. Picture by Alex Shenton.

Charlie Costello’s try gave Oulton Raiders the lead at Crosfields, but that was as good as it got for the Leeds side.

A 20-4 loss saw them drop below Crosfields - who had lost their all their 10 previous games this season - into bottom place on the table.

Two players scored four tries and one grabbed a hat-trick as unbeaten Division Two leaders East Leeds stormed to a 70-4 win at Hull Dockers. Jake Normington and Kieran Brining led the way for Easts, who were 34-0 ahead at half-time. Ajay Wilson’s three tries were supplemented by a touchdown and seven goals from Luke Littlewood and Shane Plunkett and Roy Railton also crossed.

A 79th-minute try by Luke Barnes, with Mike Sanderson adding his fifth goal, ensured Drighlington came away from Normanton Knights with a 26-24 win. Alfie Ward (2) and Rhys Riddiford were Drig’s other try scorers. Joe Crossland bagged a brace for Normanton, Mark Poppleton, Josh Green and Taylor Carter also touched down and Charlie Barker added two conversions.

The Knights finished with 11 men through sin-binnings of Jacob Crossland (slap) and Noah Halliday (dangerous lift), while the visitors’ Max Liddemore (for kicking) was also yellow-carded late on.

Milford remain bottom of Division Three following a 30-16 home loss to Leigh East. Steve Bacon, Callum Platts and Keenan Tierney were Milfordf’s try scorers, with Martin Loveridge and Ryan Pinder adding a conversion each