Championship club sign ex-Leeds Rhinos youngster & bring in forward from Hull FC

Championship side Hunslet have signed a former Leeds Rhinos youngster and a player on loan from Hull FC.

Ex-Rhinos academy hooker Mason Corbett has joined Hunslet from fellow Betfred Championship side Bradford Bulls on a deal until the end of the 2026 season, having spent time on loan with the Parksiders earlier this year. He is joined at South Leeds Stadium by 19-year-old second-rower Will Kirby, who has made three Betfred Super League appearances for Hull FC.

Hunslet coach Dean Muir said: “To get Mason on board for the rest of the season and committed to 2026 was important. He is a good person who trains hard.

Hunslet RLFC coach Dean Muir. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

“He wants to get better every session and has a seriousness to his training which we need. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him develop in our environment.”

Of Kirby, he noted: “Will is a strong, aggressive back-rower who has played in Super League. He adds depth to our edges and brings punch and a big carry.”

Hunslet are bottom of the second tier, with just two wins so far this year, but director of rugby Darren Higgins reckons their squad is getting stronger. He said: “These two additions, along with the recent signings of Lee Gaskell and Lloyd McEwan-Peters and loan deals for Ryan Westerman and Brett Bailey, help add quality and depth to our squad as we approach the second half of the season.

“This depth will help add competition for places, which in turn will help raise standards in training. We continue to work hard behind the scenes, looking to add quality and professional standards that will add to the environment and ultimately team performances. Not only are we working hard in relation to the rest of the season, but also with recruitment and retention in mind for 2026 and beyond.”