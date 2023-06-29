Martin will go into Thursday’s game at Warrington Wolves needing 18 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

He has racked up 758 for Leeds since joining them in 2019 and his tally also includes 114 for Canterbury Bulldogs (2018-2019) and 110 with Papua New Guinea (2014-2015, 2017-2019, 2022).

Martin is Rhinos’ top try scorer this term, with nine and sits joint seventh on the Betfred Super League list. He is also the competition’s third-highest kicker (46 from 61 attempts, a success rate of 75.40 per cent) and his 128 points is second to Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd, who has 137.

Rhinos' Rhyse Martin, seen scoring against Huddersfield last week, needs 18 points to reach 1,000 for his career. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Warrington’s Stefan Ratchford needs eight points to reach 1,500 in Super League and teammate Ben Currie is two tries short of a career century.

Leeds will be boosted by the return of three-quarter Nene Macdonald from concussion and prop Tom Holroyd is available following a calf muscle injury, but front-rower Justin Sangare drops out after injuring a foot during last week’s 54-0 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Rhinos have a doubt over loose-forward Cameron Smith (knee). Winger Derrell Olpherts, full-back Luke Hooley and second-row Leon Ruan retain their place in the initial 21 after playing for Rhinos’ reserves last week.

Nene Macdonald will return for Rhinos at Warrington after recovering from concussion. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Warrington remain without England stand-off George Williams, because of a hamstring injury and second-rower James Harrison, a former Leeds loan player, begins a two-match ban.

Josh Drinkwater could return in the halves, after missing last week’s defeat at Castleford Tigers because of ankle damage and Lucas Green, Adam Holroyd, Luke Thomas and Tom Whitehead are in contention for a call-up.

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bullock, Clark, Currie, Drinkwater, Dudson, Dufty, Green, A Holroyd, Kasiano, Mata’utia, Minikin, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Thewlis, Thomas, Vaughan, Walker, Whitehead, Wrench.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Fusitu'a, Macdonald, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, T Holroyd, McDonnell, Hooley, Walters, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson, Ruan.

Tom Holroyd is back in Rhinos' squad after three games on the injury list. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

