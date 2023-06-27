Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Two back from injury but one out as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Warrington Wolves showdown

Leeds Rhinos could have two first-choice players back from injury when they visit Warrington Wolves on Thursday, but one has been ruled out.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read

Centre/winger Nene Macdonald has been named in Rhinos’ 21-man squad after missing last Friday’s 54-0 hammering of Huddersfield Giants through concussion.

Tom Holroyd is also included following three games on the sidelines with a calf muscle injury. Fellow prop Justin Sangare drops out after injuring a leg last week.

Loose-forward Cameron Smith, who also limped off against Giants, has been included in the initial group along with Derrell Olpherts, Luke Hooley and Leon Ruan. They all featured for Rhinos’ reserves last week.

Tom Holroyd has returened to Rhinos' initial squad. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Tom Holroyd has returened to Rhinos' initial squad. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Tom Holroyd has returened to Rhinos' initial squad. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ 21 is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu'a, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan.

Cameron Smith is included in Rhinos' squad despite suffering a knee injury last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Cameron Smith is included in Rhinos' squad despite suffering a knee injury last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Cameron Smith is included in Rhinos' squad despite suffering a knee injury last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
A foot injury will keep Justin Sangare out of Thursday's game. Picture by Steve Riding.A foot injury will keep Justin Sangare out of Thursday's game. Picture by Steve Riding.
A foot injury will keep Justin Sangare out of Thursday's game. Picture by Steve Riding.
