Two back from injury but one out as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Warrington Wolves showdown
Centre/winger Nene Macdonald has been named in Rhinos’ 21-man squad after missing last Friday’s 54-0 hammering of Huddersfield Giants through concussion.
Tom Holroyd is also included following three games on the sidelines with a calf muscle injury. Fellow prop Justin Sangare drops out after injuring a leg last week.
Loose-forward Cameron Smith, who also limped off against Giants, has been included in the initial group along with Derrell Olpherts, Luke Hooley and Leon Ruan. They all featured for Rhinos’ reserves last week.
Rhinos’ 21 is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu'a, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan.