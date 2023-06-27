Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench sees 2 return for huge game at Warrington Wolves

At least one and more likely two changes will be made to a winning team when Leeds Rhinos visit Warrington Wolves on Thursday.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 18:06 BST

Justin Sangare, a substitute in last week’s 54-0 defeat of Huddersfield Giants, is ruled out with a foot injury and coach Rohan Smith has confirmed three-quarter Nene Macdonald (concussion) and prop Tom Holroyd (calf muscle) will both be in the 17 after being crossed off the casualty list.

Loose-forward Cameron Smith is an injury doubt, but his namesake has a strong 17 to select from and here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Returned to his squad number position against Giants and was hugely influential in the win.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Returned to his squad number position against Giants and was hugely influential in the win. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Two tries on his return from injury last week and a big impact on the game.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Two tries on his return from injury last week and a big impact on the game. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
There's no reason for him not to keep his place after a solid performance last week.

3. Centre: Luis Roberts

There's no reason for him not to keep his place after a solid performance last week. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Had one of his best games at centre last week.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Had one of his best games at centre last week. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Warrington WolvesCameron SmithTom HolroydHuddersfield GiantsRhinos