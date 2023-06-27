Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench sees 2 return for huge game at Warrington Wolves
At least one and more likely two changes will be made to a winning team when Leeds Rhinos visit Warrington Wolves on Thursday.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 18:06 BST
Justin Sangare, a substitute in last week’s 54-0 defeat of Huddersfield Giants, is ruled out with a foot injury and coach Rohan Smith has confirmed three-quarter Nene Macdonald (concussion) and prop Tom Holroyd (calf muscle) will both be in the 17 after being crossed off the casualty list.
Loose-forward Cameron Smith is an injury doubt, but his namesake has a strong 17 to select from and here’s how Rhinos could line up.
