Centre Harry Newman (hamstring) and second-row Morgan Gannon (ankle) were hurt against St Helens on May 26. Prop Zane Tetevano is recovering from surgery to repair a hole in his heart and has not played since May 12.

“They are all tracking well,” Smith said. “I believe they are all in that four-five weeks away-type time frame. There’s still a lot of things they’ve got to get covered off before they are back for selection, but that’s the basic time frame at this point.”

For the third successive game, Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad to face Hull KR at Headingley tonight (Friday) does not include winger Derrell Olpherts.

Rhinos' Blake Austin is tackled by James Batchelor of Hull KR during the sides' meeting at Sewell Group Craven Park in March. Both players are set to return for Friday's rematch. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Smith revealed: “He has had a really mild calf issue the last couple of weeks.”

Stand-off Blake Austin will return against the Robins following a one-match ban and prop Justin Sangare has recovered from a foot injury which kept him out of the past two games.

He will replace concussion victim James Donaldson on Rhinos’ bench, Smith confirmed. Half-back Jack Sinfield also comes into the initial group after starring for England academy against France last weekend. Second-row Leon Ruan and full-back Alfie Egell, who didn’t play last week retain their place in the 21.

Alfie Edgell, seen playing for Rhinos' reserves, has been named in their initial 21-man squad for the third time, but is yet to make his first team debut. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Hull KR will be without half-back Mikey Lewis and second-row Kane Linnett who were both concussed during last week’s derby defeat by Hull FC.

Brad Schneider, signed from NRL club Canberra Raiders, is poised to make his debut in place of Lewis and academy prop Leo Tennison and half-back Lennie Ellis are also in contention for their first senior appearance.

Second-row James Batchelor could feature for the first time since being injured in the Robins’ Magic Weekend loss to Salford. Winger Louis Senior and prop Yusuf Aydin are others vying for a recall.

Jordan Abdull, Sauaso Sue, Sam Wood, Elliot Minchella and Corey Hall remain on Rovers’ injury list and Lachlan Coote retired last month following a series of concussions.

Prop Justin Sangare could return for Rhinos against Hull KR after two games out of the side because of a foot injury. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Fusitu'a,Macdonald,Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Walters, Roberts, Johnson, Sinfield, Ruan, Edgell.

Hull KR: from Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, R Hall, Parcell, King, Litten, Kennedy, Batchelor, Storton, Keinhost, Milnes, Hadley, Senior, Johnson, Luckley, Aydin, Walker, Schneider, Ellis, Tennison.