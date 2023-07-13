Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Coach Rohan Smith today (Thursday) confirmed he has spoken to Austin - who is out of contract at the end of this season - after the player revealed he is unsure if the club want to keep him.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday, the Australian-born former Great Britain back said he is keen to remain at Rhinos, but stressed: “I haven’t had any indication from the club on their preference.”

Questioned about that at his weekly preview press conference this afternoon (Thursday), Smith said: “Following [Austin’s remarks] Blake and I have had a conversation today. There has also been on-going dialogue with his player agent.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith says he has 'had a conversation' with Blake Austin, pictured celebrating his winning drop goal against St Helens earlier this season. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“We went through a few things there. Blake’s an important part of our squad, he is playing well and he has had a good, solid season.

“The contract side of things won’t be played out publicly from my end, but I’ll continue to have conversations with Blake and his manager in time.”

Of Austin’s remarks, Smith added: “I haven’t seen all of it. I read one of the articles, he is asked a direct question and he gave his answer. That’s okay, that’s fine. Blake and I have had a conversation and we’ll have more as time goes.”

Coach Rohan Smith won't comment on speculation linking Rhinos with Danny Levi, pictured playing for Samoa at last year's World Cup. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Also at today’s press conference, Smith declined to comment on rumours linking Rhinos with Former Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi.

The 26-year-old New Zealand and Samoa international joined Canberra Raiders in pre-season on a two-year deal and previously played under Smith at Queensland Cup side Norths Devils.