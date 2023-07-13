Victories over Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils have lifted Rhinos to seventh in Betfred Super League and they will climb another place if they beat the team immediately below them on the ladder.

It is Rhinos’ best spell of results this season and though only points difference separates the sides, injury-hit Rovers are on a two-match losing run and will be back at Headingley nine days later to face Wigan Warriors in a Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final.

But Rhinos have struggled for consistency this season and Smith is approaching the game in cautious mood.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, right, with Hull KR boss Willie Peters at this year's Super League launch in Manchester. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He insisted: “Previous form really doesn’t count in my view, it’s starting from the beginning again.

“We have to start with good intent and good purpose again. We feel like if we do that, we have a very good chance of playing well.

“I go into every game confident we have prepared well; we’ve got good players and good systems and I have every confidence we will play well on Friday."

Rhinos have tended to perform better this year in games they aren’t expected to win. That isn’t the case this week, but Smith expects his men to be switched on from the first whistle.

Rhinos players celebrate last Sunday's win at Salford, but coach Rohan Smith says they will be starting again against Hull KR on Friday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“Every game in professional sport is a test of attitude,” he said. “You have to bring it or you are likely to fail.

“Hull KR will have lots of experience on the field so there’s no chance we will underestimate them or be looking at who’s not playing. We will be doing our best to slow down their strengths and throw what we can at them.”

Jordan Abdull, whose kicking game destroyed Leeds at Craven Park in March, remains on Rovers’ casualty list and they are without his fellow half-back Mikey Lewis and influential second-rower Kane Linnett from the team beaten by Hull FC last week.

Kane Linnett was among the try scorers when Hull KR beat Rhinos in March, pictured, but misses this weekend's rematch through concussion. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Others on the casualty list include ex-Leeds players Corey Hall and Elliot Minchella. Another former Rhinos man, Jack Walker, is an injury doubt.

But pivot Brad Schneider is set to make his debut just days after joining the Robins from Canberra Raiders and Smith said: “They have got a little bit of a different shift this week with a new half-back coming in.

“But Rowan Milnes has been running the show effectively for them for a period of time and I’d imagine he will continue in that vein.

“They have got threats in their spine, certainly and a lot of experience and strike at the end of the line. Their left-side players have been around a long time and continue to score tries and add threat so we are under no illusions.

