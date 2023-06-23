Winger/centre David Fusitu’a (ankle), scrum-half Aidan Sezer (hamstring) and prop Sam Lisone (calf muscle) have all returned to Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad, though three-quarter Nene Macdonald drops out after being concussed in the defeat at Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago.

Sezer’s return could allow Ash Handley to revert to the wing, though he is also a centre option, with Richie Myler switching from scrum-half to full-back.

“That could quite possibly be the case,” Smith admitted. “Ash has made a good fist of playing full-back when asked to.

Ash Handley could start in one of three roles for Rhinos on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“There’s different ways of playing full-back, but he is an accomplished winger and has done a good job at centre.

“Richie has played the bulk of his rugby at full-back in the last couple of years, but he has settled into playing some half when we’ve needed to, when Blake [Austin] or Aidan haven’t been available.”

Liam Tindall, one of the wingers against Wakefield, has been left out, but the squad includes four potential three-quarters in Handley, Fusitu’a, Derrell Olpherts and Luis Roberts.

With Aidan Sezer back in the squad, Richie Myler could return to the full-back role for Rhinos against Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

However, Smith hinted Rhyse Martin, better known as a second-row, could be at centre for the 10th time this season.

“Plenty of things have been considered, but at this stage I see Rhyse Martin as a centre for us,” Smith confirmed.

“He has been doing some terrific stuff there, carrying the ball particularly and being a real threat.

“The other position, we have practised with different people there. It is an important position, but getting people playing with each other in combination in defence and attack is the real key, rather than who the personnel are.”

Rhyse Martin is set to remain at centre for Rhinos this week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Olpherts, full-back Luke Hooley and half-back Jack Sinfield are also included in the 21 after not playing against Wakefield.

Giants are without Harry Rushton from the 17 beaten 30-26 at Warrington Wolves two weeks ago. Jermaine McGillvary, Joe Greenwood, Matty English, Harvey Livett and Jack Ashworth are in contention for a call-up, but Jake Connor remains out of the side.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Fusitu’a, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Sangare, McDonnell, Hooley, Walters, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson, Sinfield, Ruan.

Huddersfield Giants: from McGillvary, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby, Lolohea, Fages, Hill, Peats, Greenwood, McQueen, Yates, English, Ikahihifo, Wilson, Cudjoe, Livett, Russell, Senior, Ashworth, Pryce, Milner.