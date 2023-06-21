Coach Rohan Smith has a stronger squad to select from as Leeds Rhinos aim for a return to winning ways this week

Winger David Fusitu’a (ankle), scrum-half Aidan Sezer (hamstring) and prop Sam Lisone (calf muscle) could all return from injury in Friday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

The trio have been named in Rhinos’ initial 21 and Smith said: “It is clearly a boost, they are three experienced, quality players.

“Fusitu’a and Lisone would have played last weekend, if we’d had a game. They’ll be good to go, which is pleasing and Sezer has trained all this week.

“We’ll make final decisions [on Thursday] on the make up of the 17, but it’s good to have those guys back.”

Winger/centre Nene Macdonald misses out after failing a head injury assessment in the defeat at Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago.

Smith said: “He had some really minor symptoms on day one of the graded return to training. He misses by a day, if we were playing on Saturday he would most likely have covered all the bases by then.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1 . Full-back: Richie Myler With Aidan Sezer back in the squad, Myler could revert to his familiar role. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: David Fusitu'a Will probably start if passed fit and is an option for wing or centre. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Ash Handley If Myler reverts to full-back, Handley is another wing option, but could also start at centre. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Rhyse Martin Rhinos are marginally better off for second-rowers than centres, so Martin is likely to continue in the backs. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales