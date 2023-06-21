Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for must-win home clash with Huddersfield Giants

Coach Rohan Smith has a stronger squad to select from as Leeds Rhinos aim for a return to winning ways this week
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:16 BST

Winger David Fusitu’a (ankle), scrum-half Aidan Sezer (hamstring) and prop Sam Lisone (calf muscle) could all return from injury in Friday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

The trio have been named in Rhinos’ initial 21 and Smith said: “It is clearly a boost, they are three experienced, quality players.

“Fusitu’a and Lisone would have played last weekend, if we’d had a game. They’ll be good to go, which is pleasing and Sezer has trained all this week.

“We’ll make final decisions [on Thursday] on the make up of the 17, but it’s good to have those guys back.”

Winger/centre Nene Macdonald misses out after failing a head injury assessment in the defeat at Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago.

Smith said: “He had some really minor symptoms on day one of the graded return to training. He misses by a day, if we were playing on Saturday he would most likely have covered all the bases by then.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

With Aidan Sezer back in the squad, Myler could revert to his familiar role.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

With Aidan Sezer back in the squad, Myler could revert to his familiar role. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Will probably start if passed fit and is an option for wing or centre.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Will probably start if passed fit and is an option for wing or centre. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

If Myler reverts to full-back, Handley is another wing option, but could also start at centre.

3. Centre: Ash Handley

If Myler reverts to full-back, Handley is another wing option, but could also start at centre. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Rhinos are marginally better off for second-rowers than centres, so Martin is likely to continue in the backs.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Rhinos are marginally better off for second-rowers than centres, so Martin is likely to continue in the backs. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

