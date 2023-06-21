Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for must-win home clash with Huddersfield Giants
Winger David Fusitu’a (ankle), scrum-half Aidan Sezer (hamstring) and prop Sam Lisone (calf muscle) could all return from injury in Friday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.
The trio have been named in Rhinos’ initial 21 and Smith said: “It is clearly a boost, they are three experienced, quality players.
“Fusitu’a and Lisone would have played last weekend, if we’d had a game. They’ll be good to go, which is pleasing and Sezer has trained all this week.
“We’ll make final decisions [on Thursday] on the make up of the 17, but it’s good to have those guys back.”
Winger/centre Nene Macdonald misses out after failing a head injury assessment in the defeat at Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago.
Smith said: “He had some really minor symptoms on day one of the graded return to training. He misses by a day, if we were playing on Saturday he would most likely have covered all the bases by then.
Here’s how Rhinos could line up.