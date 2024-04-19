Latest Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants rugby league team news & 21-man squads as both sides suffer knocks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With four senior forwards ruled out, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has named front-rower Tom Nicholson-Watton and second-row/prop Leon Ruan in his initial 21-man squad. Nicholson-Watton, who was on loan at York Knights, made his only first team appearance for Rhinos as a substitute against Castleford Tigers in the final game of 2023. Ruan, recalled from Doncaster, has played eight times as a substitute for Leeds, including three this season.

The duo could be competing for a place on the bench, but Smith is confident both have benefitted from their time playing in the second tier. He said: “Leon has missed a couple of games; he rolled his ankle before going to Doncaster last week, but he did a solid job for them when he played and Tom has done a solid job at York. I think it has been a good experience for them.”

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Ruan has been drafted into Leeds Rhinos' squad to face Huddersfield Giants after being recalled from a spell on loan at Doncaster. Picture by Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger David Fusitu’a, who underwent knee surgery two months ago, comes into the side for his first game of 2024, replacing rib injury victim Ash Handley. Prop Justin Sangare is available following a one-match ban and will replace Tom Holroyd (concussion) in the 17. Half-back Jack Sinfield and full-back Alfie Edgell are also included in Smith’s initial squad.

Giants - without a victory in their last seven away meetings with Leeds - are missing second-row Jack Murchie (‘slight strain’) and prop Hugo Salabio (concussion) from the side which won at Catalans Dragons last Saturday in the Betfred Challenge Cup. Prop Olly Wilson is available following a head injury and winger Jake Bibby, second-row Harvey Livett, three-quarter Sam Halsall and forward Jack Billington are also in contention for a call into the 17. Details of how to watch live coverage of the game are here.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu’a, Newman, Momirovski, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Ruan, Roberts, Nicholson-Watton, Edgell, McCormack.

Huddersfield Giants: from Connor, Swift, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby, Lolohea, Clune, Milner, Greenwood, Yates, Golding, English, Rushton, Wilson, Ikahihifo, Wallis, Cudjoe, Livett, Russell, Halsall, Billington.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).