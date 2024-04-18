Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a bye last weekend - because of the Betfred Challenge Cup - Rhinos play host to Huddersfield Giants on Friday followed by clashes with Super League’s current bottom two, Hull FC and London. They then travel to leaders Catalans Dragons before another mid-season break.

Rhinos’ last outing was a dismal 34-8 home loss to Warrington Wolves which left them eighth in the table and second-rower James McDonnell admits it is vital they turn last week’s unwanted layoff into a positive. They trained throughout and McDonnell insisted: “We took the benefit of not having a game last weekend.

“In the week after the Warrington game there was a lot of disappointment - they played well and we definitely didn’t hand it to them in that sense, but we didn’t play our best. For a lot of that game we weren’t really in the contest, which was disappointing because that’s not the team we want to be. We want to be a ‘fight to the end’ kind of team, that’s what we pride ourselves on, so we’ve done what was necessary and looked at it, but we will put it behind us now and look forward to the next challenge.”

James McDonnell on the ball for Rhinos against Warrington. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The 24-year-old - who has been one of Rhinos’ most impressive forwards since joining them from Wigan Warriors ahead of last season - reckons the free weekend gave players and staff extra time to work on problem areas highlighted in the Warrington loss. “We really ripped into a solid week of training that you wouldn’t be able to get if there was a game coming up,” he added.

“It was a really physical week and a heavy one, but we got what we needed from that and we feel it benefitted us. We came in on Monday and started afresh, all focused on Huddersfield and the next block of games - how we can attack these games and what we need to do and put right to get some good results out of the next three or four games.

“We want to be posting more points and conceding less. Our D [defence] is the priority and the tries we conceded against Warrington we weren’t happy with. We want it to be really hard for teams to break us down, so they really have to do their best to post points.

Leeds Rhinos' James McDonnell is tackled during the defeat by Warrington Wolves. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“We also want to show some of the attacking flair we know we have. With the players we have signed this year and the spine we’ve got we could do something really special. That’s what we really want to see.”