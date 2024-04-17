Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League showdown v Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith will make at least two changes to his 17 for Friday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.
By Peter Smith
Published 17th Apr 2024, 18:44 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 19:10 BST

Winger Ash Handley and prop Tom Holroyd – who both started the last game, against Warrington Wolves two weeks ago – both miss out through injury, but Leeds have a specialist back in contention for both those roles. They have also recalled two players from loan at Betfred Championship clubs, boosting Smith’s options on the bench. After three successive home defeats – and a trio of losses in their last four league games – it’s a must-win match. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Friday's game is a big one after three successive home defeats.

1. Leeds Rhinos

Friday's game is a big one after three successive home defeats. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Set for his eighth Rhinos appearance.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Set for his eighth Rhinos appearance. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Finally fit after knee surgery, with Ash Handley on the casualty list it will be a timely return.

3. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Finally fit after knee surgery, with Ash Handley on the casualty list it will be a timely return. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Ever-present so far this season.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Ever-present so far this season. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
First-choice centre, though he'll have a change of partner on the left side.

5. Centre: Paul Momirovski

First-choice centre, though he'll have a change of partner on the left side. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
David Fusitua's return woud have put hs place in doubt, but - with Ash Handley ruled out - he is set to continue his ever-present run in the 17.

6. Wing: Luis Roberts

David Fusitua's return woud have put hs place in doubt, but - with Ash Handley ruled out - he is set to continue his ever-present run in the 17. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueHuddersfield GiantsTom HolroydLeedsWarrington WolvesRhinos

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.