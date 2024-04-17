Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League showdown v Huddersfield Giants

Winger Ash Handley and prop Tom Holroyd – who both started the last game, against Warrington Wolves two weeks ago – both miss out through injury, but Leeds have a specialist back in contention for both those roles. They have also recalled two players from loan at Betfred Championship clubs, boosting Smith’s options on the bench. After three successive home defeats – and a trio of losses in their last four league games – it’s a must-win match. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Leeds Rhinos
Friday's game is a big one after three successive home defeats. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Set for his eighth Rhinos appearance. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: David Fusitu'a
Finally fit after knee surgery, with Ash Handley on the casualty list it will be a timely return. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Ever-present so far this season. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Centre: Paul Momirovski
First-choice centre, though he'll have a change of partner on the left side. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Wing: Luis Roberts
David Fusitua's return woud have put hs place in doubt, but - with Ash Handley ruled out - he is set to continue his ever-present run in the 17. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
