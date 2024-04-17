Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League showdown v Huddersfield Giants

Winger Ash Handley and prop Tom Holroyd – who both started the last game, against Warrington Wolves two weeks ago – both miss out through injury, but Leeds have a specialist back in contention for both those roles. They have also recalled two players from loan at Betfred Championship clubs, boosting Smith’s options on the bench. After three successive home defeats – and a trio of losses in their last four league games – it’s a must-win match. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.