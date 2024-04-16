Rugby league on TV: how to watch Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants, St Helens v Hull FC and others

Leeds Rhinos feature exclusively live on Sky Sports this weekend for the seventh time in eight Super League rounds.
By Peter Smith
Published 16th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sky will provide the only live coverage of Friday’s clash between Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants at AMT Headingley, as well as Leigh Leopards’ trip to Warrington Wolves the following afternoon. The weekend’s four other Super League matches will be broadcast live on SuperLeague+ - the competition’s own streaming service - as well as Sky Sports.

Read More
Super League rankings: rating Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, St Helens and others from A...

Here’s where to find all this weekend’s live Betfred Super League action, with kick-off times and when coverage begins.

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith is interviewed by Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith is interviewed by Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith is interviewed by Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Friday, April 19:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants, Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off); St Helens v Hull FC, Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, April 20:

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards, Sky Sports Action (from 2.30pm, 3pm kick-off); London Broncos v Salford Red Devils, Sky Sports Arena (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Hull KR, Sky Sports Action (from 5.25pm, 5.30pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.

Related topics:Super LeagueHuddersfield GiantsHull FCSt HelensSkyRhinos

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.