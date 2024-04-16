Rugby league on TV: how to watch Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants, St Helens v Hull FC and others
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sky will provide the only live coverage of Friday’s clash between Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants at AMT Headingley, as well as Leigh Leopards’ trip to Warrington Wolves the following afternoon. The weekend’s four other Super League matches will be broadcast live on SuperLeague+ - the competition’s own streaming service - as well as Sky Sports.
Here’s where to find all this weekend’s live Betfred Super League action, with kick-off times and when coverage begins.
Friday, April 19:
Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants, Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off); St Helens v Hull FC, Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, April 20:
Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards, Sky Sports Action (from 2.30pm, 3pm kick-off); London Broncos v Salford Red Devils, Sky Sports Arena (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Hull KR, Sky Sports Action (from 5.25pm, 5.30pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.