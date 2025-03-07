Leeds Rhinos will have two of their injured pivots back for Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons, coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

Stand-off Brodie Croft and scrum-half Matt Frawley return after missing last Sunday’s win against Castleford Tigers, but full-back Lachie Miller is not yet ready to make his first appearance this season. Miller was named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad, but coach Brad Arthur revealed he won’t play.

Miller missed the final two games of last year with a hamstring injury and picked up a calf muscle problem in pre-season. “Lachie is still probably another week away,” Arthur said at his preview press conference today (Friday). He won’t play, but Frawls and Crofty are good. We trained today and they are good to go.”

Matt Frawley was sidelined last week after suffering a badly cut hand against Salford Red Devils - pictured - but is good to go for Saturday's game at Catalans Dragons, coach Brad Arthur says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The team boss added: “It’s good for the team. Both those guys have a good level of experience, maturity and composure, but - saying that - the two guys we put out there last week [Morgan Gannon and Jack Sinfield] did a good job. It’s all part of young Jack’s growth and development when he gets opportunities.

“He still managed to get the team around the field and [help the team score] seven tries, so he did a good job. He is learning from those guys.”

Australian outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood, who joined Rhinos last month from Queensland Cup club Tweed Seagulls, is in the squad and “getting close” to his debut, Arthur reported. He said: “We need to have a look at him. He did a bit with the boys today. I think physically he has been really good - he is strong and powerful and he will be hard to handle when he has got the ball.

“It’s hard when you come into a new team and new environment with new terminology and systems. We are trying to get him to settle into those, which takes a bit of time. We don’t want to put too much pressure on him - when he gets his chance just keep it nice and simple and do what he’s good at.”

Recent signing Ethan Clark-Wood is "getting close" to making his Leeds Rhinos debut, coach Brad Arthur says. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds will be without Tom Holroyd who is beginning a two-match suspension for grade D dangerous contact in last week’s derby. He was originally charged with a grade E offence - which would have meant a bad of at least six games - but that was reduced at a disciplinary tribunal.

“We are comfortable with how it went,” Arthur said. “Bleasey [sporting director Ian Blease who represented Holroyd at the hearing] did a good job in Tom’s defence. There was no malice or intent from Tom, he was just fighting very hard to get a quick play-the-ball and it didn’t go the way he’d have liked it to. I think the two games is fair.”