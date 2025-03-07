Competition: win 4 hospitality tickets worth £1,000 for Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Here’s your chance to win four hospitality tickets - worth a total of £1,000 - for Leeds Rhinos’ home game against Wigan Warriors this month, courtesy of the club’s tailoring partner for 2025, Skopes.

The winner and three guests will be treated to a four course meal and welcome drink ahead of the game, on Saturday, March 22, hosted by Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates and injured members of the first team squad.

Skopes is proud to announce its partnership with Leeds Rhinos for the current Betfred Super League season. As official tailoring partners, the brand will be getting the entire squad, directors and backroom staff looking razor sharp for the 2025 campaign.

The 77-year-old, Leeds-based heritage brand has fully cemented its roots back in the city where it was born and bred. Chairman and owner of Skopes, Simon Cope, said: “It has been a natural progression of our born and bred status to become the official tailoring partner of the Rhinos in 2025. Leeds Rhinos being such an iconic team rooted alongside Skopes in Leeds means we can highlight the city in style. We look forward to working with them this season.”

Leeds Rhinos' Ash Handley and Mikolaj Oledzki celebrate Skopes becoming the club's official tailoring partners for 2025. Picture by Rob Smalley.

Rhinos’ commercial director, Rob Oates added: “We’re excited to have Skopes as our partner this year. It’s important for the team to look as smart off the pitch as they do on it. The lads really enjoyed the photo shoot with Skopes earlier this month and it has been great working with their team. We’re looking forward to seeing the team suited and booted throughout the season in their new Skopes suits.

September 2024 saw the opening of Skopes’ new 3,800 square foot store at the White Rose Shopping Centre. Customers can now browse the latest collection of suits, outerwear, footwear, shirts and accessories in one premium location, with easy access and plentiful free parking. With the new 2025 season now in full swing there is the option to shop online or in store for an unbeatable variety of cloths and colours to get you looking dapper for any upcoming occasion, with suits and jackets coming in chest sizes 34-62 inches.

To enter the competition to win four hospitality tickets, please answer the following question:

Rhinos players in their suits provided by Skopes, the club's official tailoring partners for 2025. Picture by Rob Smalley.

Skopes were born and bred in Leeds, but where in the city is their newest flagship store?

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Rhinos Skopes comp as the email subject). Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 9am on Wednesday, March 19. The first correct entry chosen at random after the deadline will win the prize. The tickets will be available for collection from tickets from the ticket office at AMT Headingley Stadium on the day of the game. Normal National World competition rules apply.

The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions. All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date. Late entries will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt.