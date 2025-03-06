Star trio back in contention as Leeds Rhinos squad named v Catalans Dragons

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A long-term casualty was today (Thursday) named in Leeds Rhinos’ squad for the game at Catalans Dragons on Saturday, along with two players who were ruled out last week.

There is a surprise inclusion for full-back Lachie Miller, who missed the final two games of the 2024 campaign with a hamstring injury and hasn’t played this year after damaging a calf muscle in pre-season. He was expected to be back in contention for next week’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie at St Helens or the visit of Wigan Warriors in Super League on Saturday, March 22.

Read More
Is this the most bizarre route to Catalans Dragons? Leeds Rhinos fan makes Perpi...

Stand-off Brodie Croft returns to the 21 after missing last Sunday’s win against Castleford Tigers because of concussion. Scrum-half Matt Frawley retains his place in the squad, having missed the game four days ago with a hand injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brodie Croft is set to return from concussion when Leeds Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday. Picture by Tony Johnson.Brodie Croft is set to return from concussion when Leeds Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Brodie Croft is set to return from concussion when Leeds Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Tom Holroyd is beginning a two-match suspension and Jack Smith, who has yet to make his debut, is the other player to drop out from the last week’s initial squad. Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachlan Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood.

Related topics:Catalans DragonsJack SmithSt HelensWigan WarriorsSuper LeagueCastleford Tigers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice