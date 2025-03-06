A long-term casualty was today (Thursday) named in Leeds Rhinos’ squad for the game at Catalans Dragons on Saturday, along with two players who were ruled out last week.

There is a surprise inclusion for full-back Lachie Miller, who missed the final two games of the 2024 campaign with a hamstring injury and hasn’t played this year after damaging a calf muscle in pre-season. He was expected to be back in contention for next week’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie at St Helens or the visit of Wigan Warriors in Super League on Saturday, March 22.

Stand-off Brodie Croft returns to the 21 after missing last Sunday’s win against Castleford Tigers because of concussion. Scrum-half Matt Frawley retains his place in the squad, having missed the game four days ago with a hand injury.

Brodie Croft is set to return from concussion when Leeds Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Tom Holroyd is beginning a two-match suspension and Jack Smith, who has yet to make his debut, is the other player to drop out from the last week’s initial squad. Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachlan Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood.