Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Half-back Matt Frawley has been hailed as an “outstanding player and person” ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ crunch clash with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan today (Saturday).

Frawley was dropped for last week’s win against London Broncos, with 19-year-old Jack Sinfield being called up in his place. But stand-off Brodie Croft was injured during that game and the Aussie will come straight back in at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

“Frawley and Sinfield will play in the halves this week,” coach Rohan Smith confirmed. “That’s how we practised through pre-season, with Sinny jumping in and getting some experience with both Brodie and Matt. Jack is our third-choice half at this point in time so that’s the way we will go this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss praised both Frawley’s attitude to being dropped and Sinfield for the way he stepped up. “Matt was clearly disappointed, but he is an outstanding player and an outstanding person,” he said. “He has been through situations before where he hasn’t been selected so it wasn’t the first time.

Corey Johnson is back in Leeds Rhinos' squad after a spell on loan with Bradford Bulls. Picture by Steve Riding.

“He handled it really well, he took on some thoughts around some things I thought he needed to work on and [it was] a chance to freshen up mentally a bit as well, to come in flying this week. He has put some good practice in so I look forward to him having his next opportunity.”

Of Sinfield, Smith added: “Jack did well. He has had to wait patiently this year for a turn, which is not easy because you put all the hard work into pre-season and go through the rigours of all that and everyone wants to experience the actual Super League games.

“But he has put his head down and done well in reserves. Moving forward to this week it was probably a good thing he got 52 minutes without Brodie on the field where he got to be a bit more the dominant character and assert himself and steer our attack around. He did a really good job of that as we know he can do. He is improving nicely and I look forward to him getting another opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Frawley will return for Leeds Rhinos at Catalans Dragons after being dropped last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Winger Riley Lumb also drops out after suffering hamstring damage against London. Teenage utility-back Jack Smith has been drafted into Rhinos’ 21-man squad for the first time and Corey Johnson could feature following a loan spell with Bradford Bulls.

Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, second-row Ben Littlewood and centre Ned McCormack are also in contention for a call up. Catalans will be without prop Paul Séguier and loose-forward/captain Benjamin Garcia who both picked up injuries in last week's defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum returns to their 21-man squad after suspension and centre Matt Ikuvalu is available following injury. Winger Tom Davies, half-back Theo Fages and forwards Loan Catano and Franck Maria are also vying for a call into the 17.

Catalans Dragons: from Mourgue, Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha, Nikorima, Fages, McMeeken, McIlorum, Bousquet, Sims, Da Costa, Sironen, Navarrete, Rouge, Satae, Ikuvalu, Johnstone, Castano, Abdull, Maria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Sinfield impressed for Leeds Rhinos against London Broncos last week and will retain his place at Catalans Dragons. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Handley, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Ruan, Roberts, Johnson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, McCormack, Littlewood, J Smith.