Latest Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos team news and 21-man squads as Rohan Smith reveals half-back plan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Frawley was dropped for last week’s win against London Broncos, with 19-year-old Jack Sinfield being called up in his place. But stand-off Brodie Croft was injured during that game and the Aussie will come straight back in at Stade Gilbert Brutus.
“Frawley and Sinfield will play in the halves this week,” coach Rohan Smith confirmed. “That’s how we practised through pre-season, with Sinny jumping in and getting some experience with both Brodie and Matt. Jack is our third-choice half at this point in time so that’s the way we will go this week.”
The boss praised both Frawley’s attitude to being dropped and Sinfield for the way he stepped up. “Matt was clearly disappointed, but he is an outstanding player and an outstanding person,” he said. “He has been through situations before where he hasn’t been selected so it wasn’t the first time.
“He handled it really well, he took on some thoughts around some things I thought he needed to work on and [it was] a chance to freshen up mentally a bit as well, to come in flying this week. He has put some good practice in so I look forward to him having his next opportunity.”
Of Sinfield, Smith added: “Jack did well. He has had to wait patiently this year for a turn, which is not easy because you put all the hard work into pre-season and go through the rigours of all that and everyone wants to experience the actual Super League games.
“But he has put his head down and done well in reserves. Moving forward to this week it was probably a good thing he got 52 minutes without Brodie on the field where he got to be a bit more the dominant character and assert himself and steer our attack around. He did a really good job of that as we know he can do. He is improving nicely and I look forward to him getting another opportunity.”
Winger Riley Lumb also drops out after suffering hamstring damage against London. Teenage utility-back Jack Smith has been drafted into Rhinos’ 21-man squad for the first time and Corey Johnson could feature following a loan spell with Bradford Bulls.
Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, second-row Ben Littlewood and centre Ned McCormack are also in contention for a call up. Catalans will be without prop Paul Séguier and loose-forward/captain Benjamin Garcia who both picked up injuries in last week's defeat at Wigan Warriors.
Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum returns to their 21-man squad after suspension and centre Matt Ikuvalu is available following injury. Winger Tom Davies, half-back Theo Fages and forwards Loan Catano and Franck Maria are also vying for a call into the 17.
Catalans Dragons: from Mourgue, Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha, Nikorima, Fages, McMeeken, McIlorum, Bousquet, Sims, Da Costa, Sironen, Navarrete, Rouge, Satae, Ikuvalu, Johnstone, Castano, Abdull, Maria.
Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Handley, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Ruan, Roberts, Johnson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, McCormack, Littlewood, J Smith.
Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Kick-off: Saturday, 5.30pm BST.
