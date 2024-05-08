Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coach Rohan Smith revealed star stand-off Brodie Croft and teenage winger Riley Lumb will both miss the match after being injured in last Friday’s victory over London Broncos. Croft was hurt in the first half, having earlier scored his first try for Leeds.

The boss confirmed he sustained a “minor groin issue that will keep him out of this weekend’s game”. Rhinos have no fixture next weekend and Smith added the former Man of Steel will “most likely” be available for the trip to St Helens on Friday, May 24.

The coach also confirmed Jack Sinfield - who started at scrum-half against London - will partner Matt Frawley in the halves on Saturday. Frawley was dropped for the London game.

Lumb is facing a “lengthy layoff” after damaging his hamstring in the opening minute of last week’s victory, having made a two-try debut at Hull five days earlier. Smith said: “He is going to see a consultant to see whether surgery is required, but it will be a lengthy layoff either way”.

Harry Newman trained on Tuesday after missing two games with a back injury and has a chance of playing against Catalans, Smith said. Fellow centre Paul Momirovski will be missing for another four-six weeks because of an ankle problem.