Coach Rohan Smith will need to make changes on one wing, at stand-off and possibly among the substitutes as Leeds chase a third successive victory. Teenage back Jack Smith and hooker/half-back Corey Johnson have been drafted into Rhinos’ 21 to replace Riley Lumb and Brodie Croft. Matt Frawley, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ned McCormack and Ben Littlewood retain their place in the squad after not featuring in last week’s 17. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.