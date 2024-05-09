Coach Rohan Smith will need to make changes on one wing, at stand-off and possibly among the substitutes as Leeds chase a third successive victory. Teenage back Jack Smith and hooker/half-back Corey Johnson have been drafted into Rhinos’ 21 to replace Riley Lumb and Brodie Croft. Matt Frawley, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ned McCormack and Ben Littlewood retain their place in the squad after not featuring in last week’s 17. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos
Leeds Rhinos face a hostile atmosphere at Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan on Saturday. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
The Aussie had a big game when Leeds lost their stand-off last week and will need to take extra responsibility again on Saturday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Alfie Edgell
The 19-year-old is a full-back, but trained to play on a wing last week - before Ash Handley was passed fit - and came on in that role following Riley Lumb's early injury. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Luis Roberts
Has played mostly as a winger this year, but did a solid job at centre last week. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Centre: Rhyse Martin
With Harry Newman and Paul Momirovski both unavailable, Martin is set to continue in the three-quarters. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Wing: Ash Hanley
Leeds' only three-quarter likely to play in his squad number position. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
