Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League game at Catalans Dragons

By Peter Smith
Published 9th May 2024, 17:01 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 17:25 BST
Leeds Rhinos will be without two of the team which started last week’s win over London Broncos when they meet Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday.

Coach Rohan Smith will need to make changes on one wing, at stand-off and possibly among the substitutes as Leeds chase a third successive victory. Teenage back Jack Smith and hooker/half-back Corey Johnson have been drafted into Rhinos’ 21 to replace Riley Lumb and Brodie Croft. Matt Frawley, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ned McCormack and Ben Littlewood retain their place in the squad after not featuring in last week’s 17. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Leeds Rhinos face a hostile atmosphere at Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan on Saturday.

1. Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos face a hostile atmosphere at Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan on Saturday. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The Aussie had a big game when Leeds lost their stand-off last week and will need to take extra responsibility again on Saturday.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

The Aussie had a big game when Leeds lost their stand-off last week and will need to take extra responsibility again on Saturday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The 19-year-old is a full-back, but trained to play on a wing last week - before Ash Handley was passed fit - and came on in that role following Riley Lumb's early injury.

3. Wing: Alfie Edgell

The 19-year-old is a full-back, but trained to play on a wing last week - before Ash Handley was passed fit - and came on in that role following Riley Lumb's early injury. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Has played mostly as a winger this year, but did a solid job at centre last week.

4. Centre: Luis Roberts

Has played mostly as a winger this year, but did a solid job at centre last week. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
With Harry Newman and Paul Momirovski both unavailable, Martin is set to continue in the three-quarters.

5. Centre: Rhyse Martin

With Harry Newman and Paul Momirovski both unavailable, Martin is set to continue in the three-quarters. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Leeds' only three-quarter likely to play in his squad number position.

6. Wing: Ash Hanley

Leeds' only three-quarter likely to play in his squad number position. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RhinosCatalans DragonsSuper LeagueJack SmithCorey JohnsonLondon BroncosLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.