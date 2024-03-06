Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Johnson, 23, has not played a competitive game with Rhinos this year, though he was 18th man in Betfred Super League round two at Hull KR a fortnight ago. He has 25 first team appearances to his name, but is out of contract in November and his time at Leeds appears to be coming to an end.

Johnson played for Bulls in last weekend’s 1895 Cup victory over Swinton Lions and Smith stated: “We’ve got Andy Ackers and Jarrod O’Connor who are in front of Corey at this point in time as hooker. Corey has the ability to play in the halves, but he’s only back-up there as well. He is in the last year of his contract and he needs to be playing regularly at the highest standard he can. At this point in time, that’s Championship. We will monitor how he is playing there and it is up to him to force his way back into our group.”

Asked if Johnson, a former England academy player who came through Rhinos’ youth system, could still have a future at Leeds, Smith added: “I have got a high opinion of Corey. Both Jarrod and Ackers are contracted here beyond this season so Corey would have to be a versatile player to add to our group moving forward, but that’s a decision for us and for Corey in time. The main thing for Corey at this point is to establish himself at Bradford and play some good, hard rugby and things will open up for him, wherever that is.”

Corey Johnson in pre-season action for Leeds Rhinos at Bradford Bulls, who he has now joined on loan. Picture by Steve Riding.

Smith said it is “possible” other players will go out on loan or to Rhinos’ dual-registration partner club Halifax Panthers. He added: “We have been hampered, particularly in our forward pack, by injuries and suspensions early in the season so we haven’t really considered that at this point.

“There will be players going to get some game time at Halifax for sure and it’s important the timing is right for the player and also for Halifax who have their own ambitions. It is up to us to complement that. All those young kids will play reserves on the weekend so they will be able to dust the cobwebs off and get some gametime under their belt, then we will assess about dual-registration and loan as we go.”

Kieran Hudson, who joined Rhinos from Castleford Tigers in pre-season, could continue his comeback from a 13-month Achilles injury in Saturday’s second-string fixture at Leigh Leopards. He returned in a pre-season game at Hunslet a month ago and Smith said: “He was behind schedule on his injury when he joined us, but we took a cautious approach to get everything right.

Former Castleford Tigers prop Kieran Hudson could get game time on loan or dual-registrtion, Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

