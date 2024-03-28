Latest Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos Super League team news and 21-man squads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It could also be a milestone for forward Mickael Goudemand, whose next Super League game will be his 100th in the competition. Coach Rohan Smith has named an unchanged 21 following last Friday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens.

Goudemand, full-back Alfie Edgell and prop James Donaldson are all vying for a recall to the 17, alongside scrum-half Jack Sinfield who has yet to make a first team appearance this season. Centre Paul Momirovski is a doubt because of an ankle injury.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger Ash Handley is on the verge of his 200th Leeds Rhinos appearance. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers boss Craig Lingard is set to field his strongest side of the season so far, with prop George Lawler, following a failed head injury assessment, three-quarter Sam Wood (toe) and knee damage victims second-row Elie El-Zakhem and forward Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi all back in the initial squad.

Danny Richardson will start at stand-off for his 100th Super League appearance, after being 18th man for last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup win at Batley Bulldogs. Samy Kibula, who wasn’t selected against Batley, retains his place in the 21.

Richardson is set to replace Rowan Milnes who damaged a hamstring in the tie at Mount Pleasant. Former Rhinos full-back Luke Hooley, who was a substitute last week, drops out because of a shoulder injury.

Castleford Tigers: from Simm, Broadbent, Wood, Senior, Richardson, J Miller, Watts, McShane, Lawler, El-Zakhem, Mellor, Westerman, Horne, Hodson, Hall, Robb, B Martin, Kibula, Vete, Johnson, Hindmarsh-Takyi.

Danny Richardson, pictured, has recovered from concussion and will return at stand-off for Castleford Tigers against Leeds Rhinos, replacing Rowan Milnes who has a hamstring injury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos: from L Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Holroyd, Bentley, R Martin, Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Roberts, Donaldson, Alfie Edgell.