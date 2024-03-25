Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frawley, an off-season signing from Canberra Raiders, was criticised by some fans following his performance in last Friday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens. But, speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Monday), Smith described the Australian’s contribution in the six games so far as “solid”.

He said: “On the weekend there were some moments for sure that he could have done differently or better, but I think he has contributed to a good vibe around our group and we've played some really good, composed, smart footy at stages. He has certainly been a part of that.”

Teenage scrum-half Jack Sinfield has yet to make a first team appearance this season. Asked if he is considering a change in the halves, Smith vowed: “Not at all. We're committed to the players we've got in our spine. They'll be working hard to play well this week.”

Matt Frawley in action for Leeds Rhinos during last Friday's Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Successive defeats to Saints - including falling at the first hurdle in the Challenge Cup for the fourth successive season - have frustrated Rhinos’ supporters after a positive pre-season, but Smith doesn’t accept his side are in poor form.

“We haven't played at the level we know we can, but we've competed really well and been right in the picture against strong opposition,” he stated. “There has been a lot more to like than dislike this year.”

He insisted: “What we've shown this year is that our best footy is better than it was last year. I also believe some of the teams we've played against are better than they were last year.

“We expect to play well and go into every game thinking we can win. Nothing changes there. Outside beliefs and expectations are out of our control - that's not something I give any attention to.”

Rhinos used 16 players last Friday with substitute Luis Roberts - who made way in the starting lineup for Paul Momirovski - not getting on. The previous week substitute Alfie Edgell, a full-back, was introduced for the final five minutes after James Bentley went off for a head injury assessment.

Explaining that, Smith said: “Rhyse Martin is usually our back-up back. When he’s playing in the second-row he can adjust to centre and shuffle around to cover any injuries in the backs. With him playing centre and the way the game is going with red and yellow cards, covering the backs is important.

“Paul Momirovski had his ankle jammed up in a tackle and in the end I didn’t put Luis on. Paul was able to finish the game, but at the back end of the game, when I was umming and ahing about putting Luis on, I wanted to make sure Luis was fine and ready to go should Paul not be available this week. That was the [reasoning] around that.”

Smith will name a 21-man squad for Thursday’s derby away to Castleford Tigers at noon tomorrow. Momirovski left the ground last Friday with his injured foot in a protective boot, but Smith said: “He’s not too bad.