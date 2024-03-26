Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Castleford Tigers: how Rohan Smith's side could line up

Three-quarter Paul Momirovski is in Rhinos’ initial 21 despite suffering an ankle injury during last Friday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens. He left the ground in a protective boot, but has trained since. On a short turnaround, the Australian faces a race to be fit for the trip to the Jungle so Smith could be forced to rejig in the backs. But with only two of his top-20 squad unavailable, the team boss faces some tricky decisions. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
The scene at the Jungle when the fierce rivals met 12 months ago. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Set for his sixth Rhinos appearance following an off-season move from Newcastle Knights. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Luis Roberts
An unused substitute last week, he could get a recall to the starting 13. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Rhyse Martin
Paul Momirovski is in Rhinos' initial squad, but damaged an ankle last week and might not be risked on a short turnaround, in which case Martin will remain at centre. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Harry Newman
Hasn't missed a game so far this season and is one of Leeds' best attacking threats. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Ash Handley
Still playing well, but hasn't touched down in the last two and will want to get back on the scoreboard. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com