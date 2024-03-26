Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Castleford Tigers: how Rohan Smith's side could line up

Three-quarter Paul Momirovski is in Rhinos’ initial 21 despite suffering an ankle injury during last Friday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens. He left the ground in a protective boot, but has trained since. On a short turnaround, the Australian faces a race to be fit for the trip to the Jungle so Smith could be forced to rejig in the backs. But with only two of his top-20 squad unavailable, the team boss faces some tricky decisions. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.