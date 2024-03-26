Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Castleford Tigers: how Rohan Smith's side could line up

Coach Rohan Smith has named an unchanged squad for Leeds Rhinos’ derby at Castleford Tigers, but has a doubt over one first-choice player.
Three-quarter Paul Momirovski is in Rhinos’ initial 21 despite suffering an ankle injury during last Friday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens. He left the ground in a protective boot, but has trained since. On a short turnaround, the Australian faces a race to be fit for the trip to the Jungle so Smith could be forced to rejig in the backs. But with only two of his top-20 squad unavailable, the team boss faces some tricky decisions. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

The scene at the Jungle when the fierce rivals met 12 months ago.

1. Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

The scene at the Jungle when the fierce rivals met 12 months ago. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Set for his sixth Rhinos appearance following an off-season move from Newcastle Knights.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Set for his sixth Rhinos appearance following an off-season move from Newcastle Knights. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

An unused substitute last week, he could get a recall to the starting 13.

3. Wing: Luis Roberts

An unused substitute last week, he could get a recall to the starting 13. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Paul Momirovski is in Rhinos' initial squad, but damaged an ankle last week and might not be risked on a short turnaround, in which case Martin will remain at centre.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Paul Momirovski is in Rhinos' initial squad, but damaged an ankle last week and might not be risked on a short turnaround, in which case Martin will remain at centre. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hasn't missed a game so far this season and is one of Leeds' best attacking threats.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Hasn't missed a game so far this season and is one of Leeds' best attacking threats. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Still playing well, but hasn't touched down in the last two and will want to get back on the scoreboard.

6. Wing: Ash Handley

Still playing well, but hasn't touched down in the last two and will want to get back on the scoreboard. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

