Veteran forward Liam Watts has left Castleford Tigers by “mutual agreement”, the club confirmed this evening.

Watts was out of contract at the end of last season, but activated a clause in that deal to keep him at the club in 2025. His only appearance this term was in the Betfred Challenge Cup loss at Bradford Bulls earlier this month.

In a club statement, Tigers coach Danny McGuire said: “I sat with Wattsy and we had a really honest discussion about what he wants and what I need at the club going forwards and we agreed the time was right for him to pursue other avenues, both on and off the pitch. He is a great pro and has been a great servant to Cas and we wish him well with the next stage of his career and what comes next.”

Liam Watts in action against Bradford Bulls in his final appearance for Castleford Tigers. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Watts was quoted saying: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Cas. It’s my hometown club so it will always be in my heart and there are no hard feelings. I wish Magsy and the boys well. We sat down and had an honest conversation about the future and what works best for both parties and we have both agreed that the best thing for me and my career is to seek a new challenge. Like I say, I wish the club well and I look forward to what comes next.”

Watts made 148 appearances during two spells with Tigers. He made his debut in 2007 and had spells with Hull KR and Hull FC before returning to Castleford in 2018. Asked at his preview press conference today – ahead of Sunday’s derby at Leeds Rhinos – about Watts’ absence from the first two league rounds, McGuire explained: “He has had a few injuries.

"He had a back, he played for the reserves to get some minutes into him, he was sick so he missed a bit of training. He has had a few bumps and bruises and a few niggles so he hasn’t been able to practice as well as he would have liked, then he hurt his back again the other day. It’s a culmination of reasons why he has not been in the squad.”