Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Castleford Tigers are set to be without a key pivot for next week’s derby at Leeds Rhinos and another influential player is facing more than three months on the sidelines.

Tigers coach Craig Lingard confirmed half-back Jacob Miller won’t feature against visitors Hull FC on Friday and is also expected to miss the trip to AMT Headingley eight days later. Winger Louis Senior is beginning a 12-14 week layoff and on-loan prop Sam Eseh has been recalled by Wigan Warriors after just one appearance for Tigers.

Miller revealed Miller and Senior were both hurt in Tigers’ previous game, against St Helens two weeks ago. He said: “When Milky [Miller] dropped into full-back he picked up a knock a bit similar to what Josh Hodson had - a ligament in his foot that kept Hodgy out for quite a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scrum-half Jacob Miller is set to miss Castleford Tigers' next two game. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Milky had been struggling with a knee injury for a number of weeks and on top of that he has picked up this one. He has been in a boot for a week or two, but is now out of that and we’re hoping it’s not going to be too long. He’s certainly not in this week and it’s unlikely he ‘ll be in the Leeds game, but then there’s a week off after that and we are hoping he will be back for the Wigan game the week after that down week.”

Of Senior, Lingard reported: “It’s another disappointing one. He got through the Saints game and we thought he had a bit of a dead leg. But it didn’t get better in the following days so he went for a scan and he has ruptured his quad. He is going to be out for 12-14 weeks, unfortunately.”

Lingard said former Rhinos hooker Paul McShane will play in the halves in Friday’s televised game and the returning Jason Qareqare will replace Senior after coming through a reserves match last week unscathed. Samy Kibula, Sam Hall, Josh Hodson, Sylvester Namo, Nixon Putt and ex-Leeds man Luke Hooley are also in contention for a call into the 17.

Castleford Tigers: from Hooley, Wood, I Senior, Watts, McShane, El-Zakhem, Mellor, Westerman, Horne, Griffin, Milnes, Putt, Hodson, S Hall, Namo, Qareqare, Robb, Kibula, Hill, Hoy, C Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Senior, seen scoring for Castleford Tigers against Wigan Warriors, has a quad muscle injury and is facing a long spell on the sidelines.Picture by John Victor.

Hull FC: from Sutcliffe, Trueman, Ese’ese, Houghton, Sao, Fash, Lane, Ashworth, Scott, Smith, Gardiner, Barron, Martin, Jebson, Walker, Moy, Charles, Briscoe, Aydin, Chan, Reynolds.