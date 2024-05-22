Castelford Tigers' Louis Senior. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Twin brothers Innes and Louis Senior have handed Castleford Tigers a double boost by both agreeing a new two-year contract.

Innes and Louis joined Tigers this season on loan from Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR respectively, but both will now be at the club until the end of 2026. Innes, who had three previous loan spells with Wakefield Trinity, has scored 13 tries this term, with his brother touching down five times.

Castleford’s director of rugby operations Danny Wilson reckons the 23-year-old siblings will be part of an exciting backline over the next two years. He said: “Innes came into the squad as a fringe player and as we talk about our DNA and talk about our big, tall, athletic outside-backs, he fit that perfectly.

Innes Senior on the ball for Castleford Tigers against Londson Broncos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“He lit Castleford alight and to be one of the top try scorers in Super League is a great testament to him and how he finishes. I think when you look at adding quality to a squad, we had to go to Innes hard and get him to commit to us.”

Louis began his career at Huddersfield alongside his brother and joined Hull KR last year. Wilson added: “You see what Innes is doing and think ‘if only you could find another that was like him and looked like him and plays like him’ - and luckily he has a twin brother. Louis has come in and done exactly the same, scoring full-length tries and finishing tries really well.