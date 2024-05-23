Super League on TV: channel & live stream details for St Helens v Leeds Rhinos double-header and other games
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rhinos face the hosts in a showdown between two of Women’s Super League’s leading lights. The fixture is a rehearsal for the Challenge Cup final between the sides at Wembley 15 days later and sees Rhinos back at TW Stadium for the second time inside a week following last Saturday’s semi-final defeat of Wigan Warriors.
The Sky-televised women’s game will be followed by a men’s Super League meeting between the same clubs as Leeds aim to avenge two home losses to Saints earlier this season. Here’s how to watch live coverage of the women’s blockbuster and all six fixtures from men’s Super League round 12.
Friday, May 24: St Helens Women v Leeds Rhinos Women, Sky Sports Action (from 5pm) and Sky Sports Main Event (5.30pm) and SuperLeague+; St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, Sky Sports Action and Main Event (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off); Castleford Tigers v Hull FC, Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, May 25: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves, Sky Sports Action (from 5pm, 5.30pm kick-off).
Sunday, May 26: London Broncos v Hull KR, Sky Sports Arena (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off); Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors, Sky Sports Mix (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off).
