Ex-Leeds Rhinos man among latest to sign new Castleford Tigers contract
Second-rower Alex Mellor - who was a member of Rhinos’ Challenge Cup final winning squad in 2020 - and hooker Cain Robb have both penned a new two-year contract. Their extensions follow similar deals for winger Jason Qareqare and prop Sam Hall and a new three-year contract agreed by forward George Hill, which includes an option in the club’s favour for a fourth season.
Mellor also played for Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants before joining Tigers two years ago. Castleford’s director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “Alex has shown what he is all about over the last six weeks.
“It’s tough being a line-running forward, that’s why he attracts interest. He’s athletic, he fits our DNA in what we’re trying to achieve and he’s a competitor as well as a good voice in the group. I think the reason he wants to stay is he believes in the plan and the project of trying to establish Castleford as a top-six Super League club, believes where we’re going and wants to be a part of driving that forward for Castleford.”
Of Robb, who is a product of Tigers’ youth system and made his first team debut in 2021, Wilson added: “Cain is a very special player who brings the energy to the team we need. When he comes off the bench he’s always hunting the attackers down and his defence is very good.
“When he gets a quick play-the-ball, we see him jump out and sometimes I don’t think he’ll know what he’s going to do so other teams don’t either. He can play off the cuff and he’s exciting to watch so to get him tied down is a testament to where the club’s going. The commitment to retain the best players is something you have to do to compete for trophies.”
