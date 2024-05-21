Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Leeds Rhinos man is among the latest players to commit their immediate future to Castleford Tigers.

Second-rower Alex Mellor - who was a member of Rhinos’ Challenge Cup final winning squad in 2020 - and hooker Cain Robb have both penned a new two-year contract. Their extensions follow similar deals for winger Jason Qareqare and prop Sam Hall and a new three-year contract agreed by forward George Hill, which includes an option in the club’s favour for a fourth season.

Mellor also played for Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants before joining Tigers two years ago. Castleford’s director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “Alex has shown what he is all about over the last six weeks.

Cain Robb has signed a new Castleford Tigers contract. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“It’s tough being a line-running forward, that’s why he attracts interest. He’s athletic, he fits our DNA in what we’re trying to achieve and he’s a competitor as well as a good voice in the group. I think the reason he wants to stay is he believes in the plan and the project of trying to establish Castleford as a top-six Super League club, believes where we’re going and wants to be a part of driving that forward for Castleford.”

Of Robb, who is a product of Tigers’ youth system and made his first team debut in 2021, Wilson added: “Cain is a very special player who brings the energy to the team we need. When he comes off the bench he’s always hunting the attackers down and his defence is very good.