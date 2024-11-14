Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In sport there are always cases of what might have been.

Over the years Leeds Rhinos have made some outstanding signings, but there have also been occasions when targets have slipped through the net and ended up elsewhere. Here’s the story of some recruits which didn’t quite happen.

Peter Sterling.

Jonah Lomu, le3ft, with then-Leeds Rhinos coach Dean Bell at a dinner at Headingley in 1997. Picture by Dan Oxtoby.

One of Australia’s greatest scrum-halves, Sterling had a couple of spells with Hull FC in the mid-1980s, when they were a major force in the English game. Leeds tried to sign him a couple of times, but a shoulder injury sustained playing for Parramatta Eels scuppered their hopes.

Jonah Lomu.

The late All Blacks rugby union sensation was linked with Rhinos several times in the late-1990s and early-2000s. Rhinos’ management reckoned Lomu would be a huge hit in the 13-a-side code and could also double up by playing union in the city, a move which would have boosted interest in their sister club Leeds Tykes.

Paul Aiton seen playing for Leeds Rhinos in 2015. Picture by Steve Riding.

The plan was for sponsorship and increased crowds would cover a six-figure investment. Lomu’s manager was quoted as confirming Leeds’ interest in 1999 - when the winger’s All Blacks contract expired - and the story reemerged a couple of years later, but the deal never happened.

The Burgess brothers.

Four Burgess siblings played in Super League and the NRL, but only the eldest, Luke, appeared in Rhinos colours. Leeds confirmed an interest in bringing Sam, now coach of Warrington Wolves, back to rugby league when he played the 15-a-side code for Bath, however he opted for a second spell with South Sydney.

After being on Rhinos’ scholarship as teenagers, twins George and Tom turned down Leeds’ offer of a professional contract and instead joined Sam at Bradford Bulls in 2008. Just two years ago Tom indicated he’d like to play for Rhinos at some stage, but he will end his career with Huddersfield Giants after joining them ahead of next season.

Sam Burgess, now coach of Warrington Wolves, with Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Paul Aiton.

Rhinos did sign the Papua New Guinea hooker, from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2014 season, but a bid to bring him back to the club a few years later fell through. Aiton left Leeds for Catalans Dragons at the end of 2015 and retired in 2018 following a series of concussions, however he revealed Leeds came “really close” to persuading him back into the game later that year as they battled relegation.

Concerns over his concussion and a delay in receiving a PNG passport ultimately meant the return didn’t happen, but speaking in 2022, Aiton told the YEP: “I was in Leeds, I went to a game, I was at a hotel, I was looking at accommodation. I was definitely coming back.”

Jai Field.

The pacy Australian back has been a successful signing for Wigan Warriors, but was previously a Rhinos target when Richard Agar was coach at Leeds. Lack of a quota spot was the problem, but - speaking to the YEP two years ago - Field confirmed: “If a few things had panned out logistically, I could have been at Leeds. [It was] pretty much full steam ahead, but a couple of things fell through and it didn’t end up happening.”

Jordan Rapana.

Speaking in September, coach Brad Arthur admitted Rhinos had shown an interest in signing Canberra Raiders’ New Zealand Test winger Jordan Rapana for next season. They missed out as he signed a two-year deal with Betfred Super League rivals Hull FC, but Leeds instead bagged Fijian superstar Maika Sivo from Parramatta Eels.