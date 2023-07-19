The Australian full-back is in his second season with the reigning Betfred Challenge Cup holders, having joined them from Parramatta Eels.

He also played in the NRL for St George-Illawarra Dragons and was on Rhinos’ radar in the winter of 2019, when they were coached by Richard Agar.

Agar was on the backroom staff at St George during Field’s time there and felt the pacy back had the potential to be a big hit in the European competition, but Rhinos lacked a space on their overseas quota.

Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall, left, with Wigan's Jai Field at Headingley ahead of Sunday's Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Field represented Wigan at a Headingley press conference to preview Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR.

And asked about his link with Rhinos, the 25-year-old confirmed: “If a few things had panned out logistically, I could have been at Leeds.

“[It was] pretty much full steam ahead, but a couple of things fell through and it didn’t end up happening.”

Jai Field scored a hat-trick for Wigan against Rhinos at DW Stadium last season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Sunday’s game will be Wigan’s second at Headingley in this year’s Challenge Cup after an 18-14 win over Rhinos in a sixth round tie two months ago.

Field, who missed that game because of injury, recalled: “I haven’t had great results when I’ve played Leeds in the last couple of years, but the stadium itself is great and the fans are right on top of you so it makes for a good atmosphere.”

Opponents Hull KR will be playing at Headingley for the second time in 10 days, having beaten Rhinos 19-18 in golden-point extra-time last Friday.

That win kept Rovers in the race for a top-six finish in Super League and their forward Shaun Kenny-Dowall said it has given them a “positive outlook” ahead of Sunday’s tie.

Then-coach Richard Agar, pictured, felt Jai Field would have been a good fit at Rhinos. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

He said: “The players have familiarised themselves with the ground, but we will prepare and approach this game the same as we do any other.