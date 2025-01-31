Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Castleford Tigers’ pursuit of former Leeds Rhinos prop Jack Ormondroyd has been put “on the back burner”.

Tigers coach Danny McGuire hasn’t ruled out a signing before the season begins next week, but admits Ormondroyd looks set to remain at Salford Red Devils. Tigers are keen to bring in another prop and Ormondroyd emerged as a leading target after Salford were ordered by the RFL to sell players in a cost-cutting move.

So far, the Red Devils’ squad has stayed together and an overseas consortium are believed to be on the verge of a takeover which would put the club on a firmer financial footing.

Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

McGuire played with Ormondroyd at Leeds in 2017 and speaking at a pre-season press conference today (Friday), he said: “I like him, I think he's a good player and would be a nice fit for us, but don't think anything is happening there at the minute. I don't know what's happening at Salford, but they seem to be okay now. That's probably on the back burner for a bit or might not happen.”

McGuire insisted: “I'm just focusing on what we've got and getting the best out of the players who are here. If someone of Jack's quality and experience comes in, happy days - he'll add something to the team, but at the minute, that's not happening.”

Meanwhile, McGuire admits Tigers need to right some wrongs when they complete their pre-season campaign at home to Hull FC on Saturday in Joe Westerman’s testimonial game. The coach has named a 20-man squad, including 19 who featured when Tigers were beaten 32-8 at Wakefield Trinity last week.

After using 29 players during that game, he said: “We are trying to keep it a bit more real this week, a bit more like we would in a week’s time when we’ve got a competitive game. The 20 will all get game time and an opportunity to put their best foot forward for the first game. I don’t think we did ourselves justice last week at Wakey, but we are at home in front of our crowd so we get a chance to put a few things right.

Jack Ormondroyd in action for Salford Red Devils against Castleford Tigers last season. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“We wanted to make a good first impression last week and we didn’t quite do that. There was a bit of disappointment around the place, which is good. It tells me they care and want to get better. I’d be very surprised and disappointed if we didn’t see a reaction this week. “

Centre Josh Hodson drops out due to illness, along with winger Jason Qareqare who looks set to miss next Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup third round tie at Bradford Bulls. “He pulled out of training the other day,” McGuire said Qareqare. “It was some form of hamstring so I need to double-check with the doctors and medical staff, but he won’t play this week and will probably be out for a few weeks.”

Castleford Tigers (v Hull): from Hoy, Cini, Wood, Senior, Asi, Watts, Horne, Lawler, Simbiken, Mellor, Westerman, Rimbu, Griffin, Robb, Hooley, Mustapha, Namo, Rooney, Simm, Okoro.

Kick-off: Saturday, 3pm.