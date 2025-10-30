Highly-rated play-maker joins Wakefield Trinity following Leeds Rhinos release

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old pivot Jack Sinfield following his departure from Leeds Rhinos earlier this month.

Sinfield has penned a three-year deal which will keep him at Trinity until the end of the 2028 Betfred Super League season. He had a year remaining on his Leeds contract, but a release was agreed allowing him to “look at other options for next season and beyond”.

Son of club legend - and current England rugby union skills and kicking coach - Kevin Sinfield, the half-back made his Leeds debut in 2022 and scored six tries, two goals and a one-pointer in 29 appearances for Rhinos. He featured 14 times this year, as well as playing regularly for Leeds’ title-winning reserves side.

Though highly-rated at Rhinos, he had past and current Man of Steel winners Brodie Croft and Jake Connor ahead of him in the pecking order, limiting his first team opportunities. He faces competition from Jake Trueman, Mason Lino and Oliver Russell - as well as youngsters Myles Lawford and Kian McGann - at his new club, but insisted:“I’m really excited to be joining Wakefield Trinity.

Half-back Jack Sinfield has signed for Wakefield Trinity after being released by Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Wakefield Trinity.

“[I am] glad the rumours can be confirmed finally and I can’t wait to get down to it and meet all the lads. I’m looking forward to working with Daryl [Powell, Trinity’s coach] and the rest of the staff here. I’ve got ambitions to win trophies in my career and after speaking with Daryl it got me very excited to be a part of what the club is building here.”

Powell played alongside Kevin Sinfield at Leeds and was the coach who appointed him captain in 2002. The Trinity boss said: “Jack is a talented young half-back whose ability to manage a game is outstanding. He’s a committed young professional who is desperate to get to the top of the game. He will add to our half-back depth and create outstanding competition for places.”

Trinity director of rugby Ste Mills added: “Jack is a seriously talented young player who will add great competition to our squad for the 2026 season and beyond. We are excited to bring in a player of his quality. We fully believe he will flourish in our environment and under our coaching team.”