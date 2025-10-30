Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley finds new club as Warrington Wolves complete double swoop
Bentley - who parted company with his home city club on October 16, just six months after penning an extended deal until the end of 2027 - has signed for Betfred Super League rivals Warrington Wolves. At the time of his departure, Rhinos said both parties had agreed an immediate release “due to a personal matter”. No further details have been given, but the Yorkshire Evening Post understands an “indiscretion” following the end of the 2025 season led to Bentley’s surprise exit.
Bentley has agreed a 12-month contract with Warrington. He joined Leeds from St Helens ahead of the 2022 season, having begun his career with Bradford Bulls. The Ireland international scored 15 tries in 81 games for Leeds, after being sent-off in the first half of his debut, against the Wolves.
He said: “I’m really excited to be joining Warrington. It’s a fantastic club and I’ve had some tough battles against them over the years. The squad that’s coming together is really exciting. I can’t wait to get started and rip into pre-season, work with Sam [Burgess, Warrington’s coach] to build my game and do my bit to help the team have a big year.”
Burgess hailed Bentley as “a fantastic addition for us at Warrington”. He said: “He has got great Super League experience, is a fierce competitor and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact he can make within our playing group.”
Warrington have also signed 24-year-old Australian outside-back Josh Smith from Queensland Cup side Brisbane Tigers.