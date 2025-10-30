Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley finds new club as Warrington Wolves complete double swoop

Former Rhinos forward James Bentley has found a new club, two weeks after being released from his Leeds contract.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bentley has agreed a 12-month contract with Warrington. He joined Leeds from St Helens ahead of the 2022 season, having begun his career with Bradford Bulls. The Ireland international scored 15 tries in 81 games for Leeds, after being sent-off in the first half of his debut, against the Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bentley, seen in action for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR two months ago, has signed for Warrington Wolves. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He said: “I’m really excited to be joining Warrington. It’s a fantastic club and I’ve had some tough battles against them over the years. The squad that’s coming together is really exciting. I can’t wait to get started and rip into pre-season, work with Sam [Burgess, Warrington’s coach] to build my game and do my bit to help the team have a big year.”

Burgess hailed Bentley as “a fantastic addition for us at Warrington”. He said: “He has got great Super League experience, is a fierce competitor and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact he can make within our playing group.”

Warrington have also signed 24-year-old Australian outside-back Josh Smith from Queensland Cup side Brisbane Tigers.