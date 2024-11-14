Grand Final winner among ex-Leeds Rhinos players released by Hull FC

By Peter Smith
Published 14th Nov 2024, 13:23 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 13:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winner is among three players released by Hull FC.

Full-back/stand-off Jack Walker, who played in Rhinos’ 2017 Betfred Super League title success, has left the East Yorkshire club, along with 23-year-old winger Liam Tindall and half-back/hooker Morgan Smith, 26. All three joined Hull ahead of the 2024 campaign and were under contract for next year.

Read More
Former Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill to become chairman of Hull FC

Hull said the trio have “departed the club with immediate effect” and were “released from the remainder of their contract to pursue opportunities elsewhere in rugby league”. Walker, 25, left Leeds at the end of 2022 to join Bradford Bulls and subsequently had a spell with Hull KR before signing for Hull. He made 20 appearances this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jack Walker of Hull FC makes a try-saving tackle on Leeds Rhinos' Mickael Goudemand at MKM Stadium in April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Jack Walker of Hull FC makes a try-saving tackle on Leeds Rhinos' Mickael Goudemand at MKM Stadium in April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Jack Walker of Hull FC makes a try-saving tackle on Leeds Rhinos' Mickael Goudemand at MKM Stadium in April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Tindall featured 23 times for Rhinos from 2020-2023, but managed only three games with Hull. Smith, who was on Rhinos’ scholarship as a teenager, played 26 times after joining Hull from Wakefield Trinity.

Related topics:Hull FCRhinosSuper LeagueHullEast Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice