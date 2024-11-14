Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winner is among three players released by Hull FC.

Full-back/stand-off Jack Walker, who played in Rhinos’ 2017 Betfred Super League title success, has left the East Yorkshire club, along with 23-year-old winger Liam Tindall and half-back/hooker Morgan Smith, 26. All three joined Hull ahead of the 2024 campaign and were under contract for next year.

Hull said the trio have “departed the club with immediate effect” and were “released from the remainder of their contract to pursue opportunities elsewhere in rugby league”. Walker, 25, left Leeds at the end of 2022 to join Bradford Bulls and subsequently had a spell with Hull KR before signing for Hull. He made 20 appearances this year.

Jack Walker of Hull FC makes a try-saving tackle on Leeds Rhinos' Mickael Goudemand at MKM Stadium in April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Tindall featured 23 times for Rhinos from 2020-2023, but managed only three games with Hull. Smith, who was on Rhinos’ scholarship as a teenager, played 26 times after joining Hull from Wakefield Trinity.