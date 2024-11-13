Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A lifelong Leeds Rhinos fan and former club president is to become the new joint-owner and chairman of Hull FC.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lifelong Leeds Rhinos fan and former club president is to become the new joint-owner and chairman of Hull FC.

Andrew Thirkill, who completed his term as Rhinos’ president last month, will take over the club along with fellow Yorkshire businessman David Hood OBE. Thirkill is chairman of Age Partnership and Pure Retirement, while Hood was joint founder of Pace PLC and is the chairman of private aviation company Multiflight, based at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirkill was last year ranked the 42nd wealthiest businessman in Yorkshire. His daughter Stephanie Thirkill is the partner of Hull’s director of rugby Richie Myler, an ex-Rhinos player.

Hull FC's MKM Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Today’s development was announced in a statement by current Hull chairman Adam Pearson. He said: “After positive and detailed investment discussions, I am delighted to announce that the club has entered into and agreed an exclusivity period with successful Yorkshire businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood OBE.

“This will allow them to complete the process of the transfer of one-hundred percent ownership of Hull FC in an orderly manner. Andrew is the Chairman of Age Partnership and Pure Retirement; David was joint founder of Pace PLC and is the Chairman of private aviation company Multiflight at Leeds Bradford Airport.

“The new owners have committed to provide sufficient funding to allow the club to regain its Grade A status and provide the club with a new management structure and team to improve its ranking in that grade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Pearson is stepping down after 13 years as owner of Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Pearson added: “I will be delighted to hand over the reins to Andrew as the club’s new chairman. His love for the sport of rugby league and passion for success provides a perfect combination for the club to thrive once more under his leadership and guidance, emphasised by his long-standing position as club president of Leeds Rhinos, along with an outstanding business career over many years.

“After 13 years of ownership, it has been critically important to me to transfer the club into the right hands, and this event certainly ticks all those boxes. I will continue to assist the new board in business matters in relation to the club in a consultancy capacity. Director of rugby Richie Myler will continue to control all playing matters, and our coaching and performance departments.”

Hull finished second-bottom in Betftred Super League this year and lost their A status, guaranteeing a top-flight place, when IMG gradings were announced last month. Pearson insisted: “This change of ownership heralds a bright future for Hull FC. We need all of our supporters to rally together to restore unity and pride in our famous club. The club will again have a powerful board to enable the team to compete at the right end of Betfred Super League.”