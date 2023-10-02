Leeds Rhinos first-teamer joins Super League rivals Hull FC for 2024 season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hull FC today (Monday) confirmed the signing of 21-year-old winger Liam Tindall on a two year contract, with the club holding an option to extend the deal.
Tindall, whose Rhinos contract expires next month, made his Super League debut in 2020 and scored two tries in 23 first team appearances for Leeds.
He featured six times this year, scoring in the 40-18 win at Wigan Warriors five months ago, but his final appearance for Rhinos came when they lost at Wakefield Trinity in June.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for me at Hull in 2024,” Tindall - who came through Rhinos’ academy system after joining them from the East Leeds community club - said.
“I’ve had some really positive conversations with [coach] Tony Smith and [chief executive] James Clark and they have both shown a keenness for me to join the club, which has been really nice for me.
“They are a club building for the future and there’s a good chance for me to get some strong minutes under my belt next year.
[That] was a big draw for me to come to Hull FC because it’s been a frustrating couple of years in terms of getting consistent game time.”
Tindall, who has also played on loan for Bradford Bulls this year, added: “I pride myself on being a hard-working player.
“I’ll always take the tough carries out of back-field, but I also like to think of myself as an outside-back with a lot of pace and I’m confident in beating players in front of me.
“I’ve enjoyed my time at Bradford this year and it’s given me a lot of confidence. I feel like I’m playing well and now that Bradford have made it into the play-offs, I can hopefully carry that confidence across into the start of my time at Hull FC.”
Hull boss Smith hailed Tindall as a “young and enthusiastic individual [who is] keen to make himself a regular player in Super League on the wing”.
He said: ““His strongest attributes are his speed and his back-field carry, something we have identified as an area of focus, but what I really like about Liam is his willingness to learn.
“Liam’s really hungry to succeed and he is at an exciting stage of his career with his best years ahead of him, which makes him a great fit for us at our club.”