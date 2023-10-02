A Leeds Rhinos player’s move to one of their Betfred Super League rivals has been confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hull FC today (Monday) confirmed the signing of 21-year-old winger Liam Tindall on a two year contract, with the club holding an option to extend the deal.

Tindall, whose Rhinos contract expires next month, made his Super League debut in 2020 and scored two tries in 23 first team appearances for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He featured six times this year, scoring in the 40-18 win at Wigan Warriors five months ago, but his final appearance for Rhinos came when they lost at Wakefield Trinity in June.

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for me at Hull in 2024,” Tindall - who came through Rhinos’ academy system after joining them from the East Leeds community club - said.

“I’ve had some really positive conversations with [coach] Tony Smith and [chief executive] James Clark and they have both shown a keenness for me to join the club, which has been really nice for me.

“They are a club building for the future and there’s a good chance for me to get some strong minutes under my belt next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

[That] was a big draw for me to come to Hull FC because it’s been a frustrating couple of years in terms of getting consistent game time.”

Liam Tindall scores for Rhinos in this season's win at Wigan. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Tindall, who has also played on loan for Bradford Bulls this year, added: “I pride myself on being a hard-working player.

“I’ll always take the tough carries out of back-field, but I also like to think of myself as an outside-back with a lot of pace and I’m confident in beating players in front of me.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Bradford this year and it’s given me a lot of confidence. I feel like I’m playing well and now that Bradford have made it into the play-offs, I can hopefully carry that confidence across into the start of my time at Hull FC.”

Liam Tindall in action for Bradford Bulls at Keighley in March. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull boss Smith hailed Tindall as a “young and enthusiastic individual [who is] keen to make himself a regular player in Super League on the wing”.

He said: ““His strongest attributes are his speed and his back-field carry, something we have identified as an area of focus, but what I really like about Liam is his willingness to learn.