Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson

Leeds Rhinos first-teamer joins Super League rivals Hull FC for 2024 season

A Leeds Rhinos player’s move to one of their Betfred Super League rivals has been confirmed.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 18:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hull FC today (Monday) confirmed the signing of 21-year-old winger Liam Tindall on a two year contract, with the club holding an option to extend the deal.

Tindall, whose Rhinos contract expires next month, made his Super League debut in 2020 and scored two tries in 23 first team appearances for Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He featured six times this year, scoring in the 40-18 win at Wigan Warriors five months ago, but his final appearance for Rhinos came when they lost at Wakefield Trinity in June.

Most Popular
Hull FC head coach Tony Smith. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Hull FC head coach Tony Smith. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Hull FC head coach Tony Smith. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for me at Hull in 2024,” Tindall - who came through Rhinos’ academy system after joining them from the East Leeds community club - said.

“I’ve had some really positive conversations with [coach] Tony Smith and [chief executive] James Clark and they have both shown a keenness for me to join the club, which has been really nice for me.

“They are a club building for the future and there’s a good chance for me to get some strong minutes under my belt next year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

[That] was a big draw for me to come to Hull FC because it’s been a frustrating couple of years in terms of getting consistent game time.”

Liam Tindall scores for Rhinos in this season's win at Wigan. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Liam Tindall scores for Rhinos in this season's win at Wigan. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Liam Tindall scores for Rhinos in this season's win at Wigan. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Tindall, who has also played on loan for Bradford Bulls this year, added: “I pride myself on being a hard-working player.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos to announce 'significant development' at midweek press conference

“I’ll always take the tough carries out of back-field, but I also like to think of myself as an outside-back with a lot of pace and I’m confident in beating players in front of me.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Bradford this year and it’s given me a lot of confidence. I feel like I’m playing well and now that Bradford have made it into the play-offs, I can hopefully carry that confidence across into the start of my time at Hull FC.”

Liam Tindall in action for Bradford Bulls at Keighley in March. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Liam Tindall in action for Bradford Bulls at Keighley in March. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Liam Tindall in action for Bradford Bulls at Keighley in March. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull boss Smith hailed Tindall as a “young and enthusiastic individual [who is] keen to make himself a regular player in Super League on the wing”.

He said: ““His strongest attributes are his speed and his back-field carry, something we have identified as an area of focus, but what I really like about Liam is his willingness to learn.

“Liam’s really hungry to succeed and he is at an exciting stage of his career with his best years ahead of him, which makes him a great fit for us at our club.”

Related topics:Hull FCTONY SMITHSuper LeagueBradfordRhinosLeedsHull