Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

'A genuine Super League player': ex-Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker back in top-flight with Hull KR

Grand Final winner Jack Walker has become the latest former Leeds Rhinos player to sign for Hull KR.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read

Walker moved from Leeds to Bradford at the end of last season, following a spell on loan with Hull FC.

He has signed a contract at Rovers until the end of 2023, but will be loaned back to Bulls until needed by Robins coach Willie Peters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 23-year-old played in Rhinos’ 2017 Old Trafford win over Castleford Tigers, but his career at Leeds was derailed by a series of long-term injuries.

Jack Walker in action for Leeds last season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Jack Walker in action for Leeds last season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Jack Walker in action for Leeds last season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He has scored three tries in five games for Bulls this term and Peters said: “We need some depth in our full-back position with Ethan [Ryan] breaking his jaw against Wigan last week.

“Jack will give us much needed depth there. He has played at the highest domestic level and won a competition with Leeds.

“In my eyes, he’s a genuine Super League player and will fit in well with us. It’s important Jack plays every week, so when he’s not in our squad, he will be available for Bradford.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Walker will link up with former Rhinos players including Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell, Elliot Minchella, Jimmy Keinhorst and Corey Hall. Ex-Leeds stars Danny McGuire and Brett Delaney are on Rovers’ coaching staff.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters with another ex-Leeds star Ryan Hall. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Hull KR coach Willie Peters with another ex-Leeds star Ryan Hall. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hull KR coach Willie Peters with another ex-Leeds star Ryan Hall. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Related topics:Hull KRSuper LeagueBradfordHull FC