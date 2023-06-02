Walker moved from Leeds to Bradford at the end of last season, following a spell on loan with Hull FC.

He has signed a contract at Rovers until the end of 2023, but will be loaned back to Bulls until needed by Robins coach Willie Peters.

The 23-year-old played in Rhinos’ 2017 Old Trafford win over Castleford Tigers, but his career at Leeds was derailed by a series of long-term injuries.

Jack Walker in action for Leeds last season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He has scored three tries in five games for Bulls this term and Peters said: “We need some depth in our full-back position with Ethan [Ryan] breaking his jaw against Wigan last week.

“Jack will give us much needed depth there. He has played at the highest domestic level and won a competition with Leeds.

“In my eyes, he’s a genuine Super League player and will fit in well with us. It’s important Jack plays every week, so when he’s not in our squad, he will be available for Bradford.”

Walker will link up with former Rhinos players including Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell, Elliot Minchella, Jimmy Keinhorst and Corey Hall. Ex-Leeds stars Danny McGuire and Brett Delaney are on Rovers’ coaching staff.