Rugby league games scheduled for this weekend have fallen victim to the freezing weather.

Rugby league games scheduled for this weekend have fallen victim to the freezing weather.

Pre-season matches involving Castleford Tigers, Hunslet RLFC and Featherstone Rovers are among those hit, while ties in the Betfred Challenge Cup first round – including one featuring a Leeds team – have also been called off. The latest to be postponed was Rovers’ home warm-up games against new club Goole Vikings, which was due to be played on Sunday.

A Vikings statement confirmed: “The decision was taken between both clubs and officials at a pitch inspection this afternoon [Friday], with further inclement weather forecast for this weekend. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of the players and supporters has to be the primary concern.”

Hunslet coach Dean Muir. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The match – Goole’s first since the club was founded last autumn – has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 14, with a 7.30pm kick-off. The Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e testimonial between Castleford Tigers and Sheffield Eagles, scheduled to be played at Featherstone on Friday, was called off earlier this week.

Hunslet’s home meeting with Betfred Championship rivals York Knights, due to be played on Sunday, is also off. Hunslet - whose competitive season begins with an away Betfred Challenge Cup tie against either Lock Lane or Doncaster Toll Bar on the weekend of January 25/26 - are now hoping to arrange a behind-closed-doors opposed training session with York on an all-weather pitch.

They had a similar hit-out at Featherstone last week and coach Dean Muir told the club’s website: “We played well and competed with a strong Championship side and this week we’ll hopefully get to give a run out to our full squad with York. We’ve also got another couple in the diary before we see who we play in the Challenge Cup.”

Other pre-season games which won’t go ahead this weekend because of the weather include Doncaster v Hull FC, Halifax Panthers v Warrington Wolves, Keighley Cougars v Newcastle Thunder, Widnes Vikings v North Wales and Oldham v Rochdale Hornets.

Sheffield Eagles' Quentin Laulu Togaga’e, whose testimonial game against Castleford Tigers on Friday has been called off. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

At least 11 of this weekend’s scheduled Challenge Cup ties have been postponed, including Hunslet ARLFC at Stanley Rangers. That has been rearranged for next Saturday, along with matches at Waterhead (v Leigh Miners Rangers), Crosfields (v Maryport), Dewsbury Moor (v Haresfinch), Lock Lane (v Doncaster Toll Bar), Mirfield (v Royal Navy), Rochdale Mayfield (v Telford Raiders), West Bowling (v Cutsyke Raiders) and West Hull (v Edinburgh Eagles) .

Thatto Heath’s home tie against Orrell St James – which will be streamed live by The Sportsman – is now set to be played on Sunday, January 19, as is GB Police’s home tie against York Acorn. Leeds side Oulton Raiders’ tie against London Charges is poised to go ahead. That is part of a double-header at Chiswick Rugby Union Club which also features Hammersmith Hills Hoists against Siddal, who are coached by Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor.