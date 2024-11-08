A Leeds Rhinos academy product has become the latest player to sign for new club Goole Vikings.

The England academy international is Goole’s 18th recruit ahead of their debut in Betfred League One next year. Phillips played for Leeds at academy and reserves level after joining them from the Siddal community club in Halifax.

He featured in this year’s pre-season Harry Jepson Trophy tie at Hunslet, has represented Yorkshire in Academy Origin and played for England’s under-18s against France in July. The 18-year-old described signing for Goole as a “no-brainer”.

Joe Phillips has joined Goole Vikings from Leeds Rhinos' academy. Picture by Goole Vikings.

He said: “I see being part of the club as a good opportunity to prove myself as a young middle playing against experienced players and learning the game, playing week-in, week-out. I’ll have some good players and staff around me and the club has been really supportive, which made it an easy decision for me.”

Vikings coach Scott Taylor hailed Phillips as a “fantastic addition to our squad”, adding: “He is held in regard at Leeds and by a number of people we have spoken to around the game, with the potential to be a very promising homegrown front-rower. He had options to stay at Leeds, as well as other clubs in higher divisions than us, but has fully bought into what we are trying to do at the Vikings and the opportunity for him to play regularly and develop in our system - which I think speaks volumes for his character at a young age.

“He knows there are areas of his game to focus on - which as a front-rower myself, I am really looking forward to working with him on. Joe has some really strong attributes and we believe he has a very bright future ahead of him.”

Goole today (Friday) also announced the signing of ex-Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers hooker Andy Ellis. His other former clubs include Hull KR, Barrow Raiders, Harlequins and York Knights and he has played for Goole’s Yorkshire League side since leaving the professional ranks.

Former Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Hull FC prop Scott Taylor is the coach of new League One club Goole Vikings. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Google Vikings’ full list of signings so far is: Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres, Thomas Minns, Josh Guzdek, Alex Holdstock, Lennon Bursell, Mackenzie Harman, Jeylan Hodgson, Callum Rutland, Ben Dent, Andy Ellis, Manoa Wacokecoke, Reece Dean, Jack and Harry Aldous, Tom Halliday, Ben Hodder and Joe Phillips.