Former Leeds Rhinos player David Fusitu’a has announced his retirement, 13 months after leaving AMT Headingley.

Fusitu’a joined Rhinos from New Zealand Warriors ahead of the 2022 season and scored 18 tries in 42 games, but was hampered by a series of injuries during his time in England. A calf muscle issue kept him out of the Super League Grand Final three years ago and his bad luck was highlighted last season when knee damage sidelined him for Rhinos’ first eight games, then he injured his other leg during in his comeback match and missed the next five.

He had another spell on the sidelines because of a calf muscle niggle and was denied a farewell appearance when a toe injury meant he had to drop out of the side for the final game of the campaign, at Hull KR. He said at the time he was keen to continue playing and was linked with a switch of codes to play rugby union in Japan, but has now decided to call it a day.

David Fusitu'a in action for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR in 2024. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

In a message on social media, he revealed he is “putting a full stop on this part of my journey”. Fusitu’a added: “Grateful to have spent the last 10+ years living out my dream. Celebrating what was and now just loving being a fan of our great game.”

The 30-year-old scored 61 tries in 108 NRL games for the Warriors and was also capped by Tonga and New Zealand. He initiallly joined Leeds on a two-year deal which was later extended to cover the 2024 season.