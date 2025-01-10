Ex-Leeds Rhinos ace David Fusitu'a linked with shock rugby union switch
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the winger is considering a switch of codes, to play rugby union in Japan. Fusitu’a joined Leeds in 2022 and scored 18 tries in 43 appearances before leaving the club when his contract expired last autumn.
He has yet to secure a new club in rugby league and a change to the 15-a-side game is potentially on the cards. The 30-year-old was born in Auckland and has played Test rugby for the Kiwis and Tonga.
Fusitu’a spent eight seasons with New Zealand Warriors - touching down 61 times in 108 NRL matches - and was the competition’s leading try scorer in 2018. His time in Betfred Super League was marred by a series of injury setbacks - including two long-term layoffs with knee problems last year - and he missed out on a farewell appearance when a damaged toe caused him to withdraw from Rhinos’ final game of 2024.
When fit and available, he impressed with his strong carries out of backfield and his size, and finishing power would make him a threat in union. Japan has a three-division professional competition, with 12 clubs in the top-flight.
Former New Zealand international Joey Manu plays for union side Toyota Verblitz in Japan Rugby League One, after leaving Sydney Roosters at the end of last season.
