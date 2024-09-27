Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winner Liam Sutcliffe has joined Huddersfield Giants.

Sutcliffe who played in Leeds’ 2017 Old Trafford triumph, has signed a three-year contract after being released from the final season of a similar deal with Hull FC. The 29-year-old centre made his Rhinos debut in 2013 and also won two Challenge Cups during a 10-year stint with his hometown club.

He joined Hull ahead of the 2023 season and scored six tries in 37 games, but has not played since suffering a serious foot injury in July. He told Giants’ website: “I’m really excited to have signed at Huddersfield.

“Once I heard there was some interest, I knew it was a move I definitely wanted to explore. Without a doubt, there's some great players in the team with a lot of potential, so to be competing every week and aiming for a play off spot would be a great step forward.”

Liam Sutcliffe in action for Hull FC against his former club Leeds Rhinos in June. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Giants coach Luke Robinson hailed Sutcliffe as an “excellent addition to our backline”. He said: “He has a superb scoring record at Super League level and has played in the intense games such as Grand Finals and Challenge Cup finals, winning both, which shows the experience he possesses.

“He also has a quality kicking game which can be utilised if ever needed and also is a prolific goal kicker. We're looking forward to welcoming him into the group and will add tries to our team.”