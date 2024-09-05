Former Castleford Tigers coach Andy Last has rejoined Hull FC.

The 43-year old will leave his position with Catalans Dragons at the end of the current campaign and return to his hometown club as part of incoming boss John Cartwright’s new-look performance department.

Last, who has signed a three-year contract, is currently an England assistant-coach. He joined Tigers as an assistant in 2021 and stepped up to the top job on an interim basis in March, 2023 when coach Lee Radford was axed. He was appointed head-coach on a two and a half year deal the following month, but lasted just four months and 19 games before being axed.

Andy Last pictured during a game at Hull FC last year, when he was coach of visitors Castleford Tigers. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I’d like to thank Catalans for allowing me the chance to pursue this opportunity with Hull FC,” Last said. “I have loved my time in the south of France this season, but it's great to be coming back to Hull. One of the big things for me is seeing there is an opportunity to come back and help make a difference.

“I'm very, very passionate about Hull FC, its supporter base and the city as a whole. I've been at the club during some amazing times and also during some really tough times, so I have a real understanding of what the Hull supporters want an FC side to look like and play like.”

Last played for Hull from 1999-2005 and then joined the coaching staff. He was head of youth development and became assistant to Richard Agar in 2008, taking up a similar role under Radford five years later. He was interim-coach in 2020 after Radford was sacked and has also been on the backroom staff at Wakefield Trinity.

Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said: “John has made it clear he wants an assistant-coach alongside him who knows the club from top to bottom and Andy fits that job description perfectly. Not only is he one of the most highly regarded and respected assistant-coaches in the game, even with a four year spell away from Hull he knows this club like the back of his hand. His energy and passion for Hull FC will be an incredibly positive asset for us moving into 2025 and beyond.”