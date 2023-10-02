Former Castleford Tigers coach Andy Last is returning to Betfred Super League.

Former Tigers coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The 42-year-old, who was sacked by Tigers two months ago, will join Catalans Dragons in pre-season as assistant to team boss Steve McNamara.

Last, who has a similar role with England, replaces Sam Moa who is due to leave the club at the end of the current campaign..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had a spell in caretaker charge of Hull FC in 2020 and spent the following season on the backroom staff at Wakefield Trinity before a move to Castleford last year, as assistant to Lee Radford.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara. Picture by Laurent Selles/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

He took over as interim-coach when Radford was sacked in March and was appointed to the full-time role the following month, on a contract until the end of 2025.

“I’m extremely proud and honoured to be joining the Catalans Dragons and I am really excited to be part of Steve’s coaching team,” Last - who achieved four wins in 19 games as Tigers coach - said.

“The opportunity to work at a huge club with the quality of players the club has for the 2024 season was something I just wanted to be part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m going to embrace the French culture and hope to help the club continue the consistent results and performances it has had in recent seasons.”

McNamara hailed Last as “an outstanding addition to our staff”. He said: “His experience in many roles, attention to detail and professionalism will be a huge asset for us.