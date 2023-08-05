Daryl Powell linked as Castleford Tigers axe Andy Last after going bottom of Super League

Last left the club on Friday, hours after they dropped to the bottom of Betfred Super League following a 28-0 home drubbing by Huddersfield Giants.

A two-line statement, posted on the club’s website just after 11pm, stated: Castleford Tigers can confirm that Andy Last has departed the club with immediate effect. The club will make a further statement after the weekend.”

Tigers are locked in a desperate relegation battle with neighbours Wakefield Trinity, who they visit in their next game on Friday, August 18.

Time was up for Andy Last, pictured earlier this season, following Tigers' home defeat by Huddersfeld on Friday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Last night’s defeat saw Trinity, who were six points adrift just two months ago, move above Tigers on points difference ahead of Sunday’s game at Hull FC.

Last joined Castleford from Wakefield before the 2022 season, as assistant to Lee Radford. He was made interim-coach following Radford’s departure in March and signed a contract until the end of 2025 the following month.

Tigers managed four wins, two of those against Leeds Rhinos, during his time in charge and are on a run of five successive defeats.

Last is the second coach to lose his job inside a week after former Castleford boss Daryl Powell left Warrington Wolves.