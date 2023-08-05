Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Daryl Powell linked as Castleford Tigers axe Andy Last after going bottom of Super League

Castleford Tigers are seeking a new coach for the second time this season following Andy Last’s exit after just 19 games in charge.
By Peter Smith
Published 5th Aug 2023, 06:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 06:49 BST

Last left the club on Friday, hours after they dropped to the bottom of Betfred Super League following a 28-0 home drubbing by Huddersfield Giants.

A two-line statement, posted on the club’s website just after 11pm, stated: Castleford Tigers can confirm that Andy Last has departed the club with immediate effect. The club will make a further statement after the weekend.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tigers are locked in a desperate relegation battle with neighbours Wakefield Trinity, who they visit in their next game on Friday, August 18.

Time was up for Andy Last, pictured earlier this season, following Tigers' home defeat by Huddersfeld on Friday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Time was up for Andy Last, pictured earlier this season, following Tigers' home defeat by Huddersfeld on Friday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Time was up for Andy Last, pictured earlier this season, following Tigers' home defeat by Huddersfeld on Friday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Last night’s defeat saw Trinity, who were six points adrift just two months ago, move above Tigers on points difference ahead of Sunday’s game at Hull FC.

Last joined Castleford from Wakefield before the 2022 season, as assistant to Lee Radford. He was made interim-coach following Radford’s departure in March and signed a contract until the end of 2025 the following month.

Tigers managed four wins, two of those against Leeds Rhinos, during his time in charge and are on a run of five successive defeats.

Last is the second coach to lose his job inside a week after former Castleford boss Daryl Powell left Warrington Wolves.

Powell is now being linked with a return to Tigers where he was coach from 2013 until the end of 2021.

Related topics:Daryl PowellCastleford TigersSuper LeagueWakefield TrinityTigersTrinityHuddersfield Giants